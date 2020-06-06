1447 26th St

Amenities

We're looking for a guy with an easy going disposition and a 9 to 5 job outside the house, to share with two other young professionals and the owner. In the heart of Santa Monica, CA. Walk to work at the Water Garden and Colorado Place.



This gorgeous townhome includes a gourmet kitchen, with, microwave, stove top with oven, broiler, adjacent dining room, which opens on to the living room, which opens on to an entertainment center with fireplace, wet bar, and an idyllic ZEN garden. Utilities and amenities are $150.00 a month and include in house washer and dryer, air conditioning, heat, turbo WIFI, internet, cable, purified water and bi-monthly cleaning service for all communal areas. The private bedroom is for single occupancy. Tenants have a beautifully equipped bath and guest lavatory to share.



Month to Month - 6 month minimum. No pets, no smoking. There is 1 enclosed parking space for $100.00 rent. Preferential parking permits are free.

Contact JillJaress@gmail.com