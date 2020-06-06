All apartments in Santa Monica
Last updated May 8 2019 at 7:06 AM

1447 26th St

1447 26th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1447 26th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Mid-City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
We're looking for a guy with an easy going disposition and a 9 to 5 job outside the house, to share with two other young professionals and the owner. In the heart of Santa Monica, CA. Walk to work at the Water Garden and Colorado Place.

This gorgeous townhome includes a gourmet kitchen, with, microwave, stove top with oven, broiler, adjacent dining room, which opens on to the living room, which opens on to an entertainment center with fireplace, wet bar, and an idyllic ZEN garden. Utilities and amenities are $150.00 a month and include in house washer and dryer, air conditioning, heat, turbo WIFI, internet, cable, purified water and bi-monthly cleaning service for all communal areas. The private bedroom is for single occupancy. Tenants have a beautifully equipped bath and guest lavatory to share.

Month to Month - 6 month minimum. No pets, no smoking. There is 1 enclosed parking space for $100.00 rent. Preferential parking permits are free.
Contact JillJaress@gmail.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1447 26th St have any available units?
1447 26th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1447 26th St have?
Some of 1447 26th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1447 26th St currently offering any rent specials?
1447 26th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1447 26th St pet-friendly?
No, 1447 26th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1447 26th St offer parking?
Yes, 1447 26th St offers parking.
Does 1447 26th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1447 26th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1447 26th St have a pool?
No, 1447 26th St does not have a pool.
Does 1447 26th St have accessible units?
No, 1447 26th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1447 26th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1447 26th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1447 26th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1447 26th St has units with air conditioning.
