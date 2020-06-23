1433 19TH Street

Amenities

Fabulous PRIVATE upper apartment in the heart of Santa Monica. FULLY FURNISHED WITH AMAZING DECOR. FANTASTIC REMODEL. This stunning apartment is hidden behind a private garden . Hardwood floors. Modern kitchen with all steel appliances and stone counter tops. Spacious bedroom with ample closet space. Fully tiled modern Bathroom . Washer Drier in unitAC / Heat. Permit parking