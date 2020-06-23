All apartments in Santa Monica
Santa Monica, CA
1433 19TH Street
1433 19TH Street

1433 19th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1433 19th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Pico

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
microwave
furnished
Fabulous PRIVATE upper apartment in the heart of Santa Monica. FULLY FURNISHED WITH AMAZING DECOR. FANTASTIC REMODEL. This stunning apartment is hidden behind a private garden . Hardwood floors. Modern kitchen with all steel appliances and stone counter tops. Spacious bedroom with ample closet space. Fully tiled modern Bathroom . Washer Drier in unitAC / Heat. Permit parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1433 19TH Street have any available units?
1433 19TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1433 19TH Street have?
Some of 1433 19TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1433 19TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
1433 19TH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1433 19TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 1433 19TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1433 19TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 1433 19TH Street does offer parking.
Does 1433 19TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1433 19TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1433 19TH Street have a pool?
No, 1433 19TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 1433 19TH Street have accessible units?
No, 1433 19TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1433 19TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1433 19TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1433 19TH Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1433 19TH Street does not have units with air conditioning.
