Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1424 12th Street

Location

1424 12th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Pico

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Leasing Specials Available! WELCOME! The property has approximately 1,000 sq ft. spacious beautiful and newly renovated 2 bedrooms and 1 1/2 bath resident home located near the 10 freeway and transit metro station. Just a few miles away from the promenade, Santa Monica beach, and restaurants. Also near elementary, middle, high schools and Santa Monica Community College. Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://secure.rently.com/properties/444175?source=marketing.
Amenities: Laundry room, Floors: 1st floor.
Licensed by the California Department of Real Estate #01856672.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1424 12th Street have any available units?
1424 12th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
Is 1424 12th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1424 12th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1424 12th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1424 12th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1424 12th Street offer parking?
No, 1424 12th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1424 12th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1424 12th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1424 12th Street have a pool?
No, 1424 12th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1424 12th Street have accessible units?
No, 1424 12th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1424 12th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1424 12th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1424 12th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1424 12th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

