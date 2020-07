Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

Beautifully remodeled 2bedroom 2bath unit available right in the Heart of Santa Monica. All Brand New Stainless Steel Appliances, Washer&Dryer in Unit, Brand New Floors Throughout, Contemporary Bathroom and Kitchen, Private Balcony, Close to Schools and Shopping District.



Includes one parking space - carport

Beautifully Renovated Building in the heart of Santa Monica. Close to shopping, parks, and schools.