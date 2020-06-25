All apartments in Santa Monica
Last updated June 1 2019 at 2:50 AM

1417 17TH Street

1417 17th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1417 17th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Pico

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1417 17TH Street have any available units?
1417 17TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
Is 1417 17TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
1417 17TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1417 17TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 1417 17TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1417 17TH Street offer parking?
No, 1417 17TH Street does not offer parking.
Does 1417 17TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1417 17TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1417 17TH Street have a pool?
No, 1417 17TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 1417 17TH Street have accessible units?
No, 1417 17TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1417 17TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1417 17TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1417 17TH Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1417 17TH Street does not have units with air conditioning.
