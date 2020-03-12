All apartments in Santa Monica
Santa Monica, CA
1415 23RD Street
Last updated August 9 2019 at 7:08 PM

1415 23RD Street

1415 23rd St · No Longer Available
Location

1415 23rd St, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Mid-City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
The perfect California Bungalow with a private backyard in the heart of Santa Monica. Elegantly remodeled 2 bedroom plus office. Almost everything new! New HVAC, Windows, Tankless Water Heater, Stainless Steel Appliances plus a full-sized Washer/Dryer. Updated electrical and plumbing. Stunning wood floors, quartz counters, bathroom with double sinks and custom tiled shower/tub. Be the first to live in this super cool home with easy access to Providence Saint John's Health Center, Colorado Center, Water Garden, Schader Park, Bergamot Station, Expo Line plus beach access is less than 2 miles. Permit Parking. Property is also for sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1415 23RD Street have any available units?
1415 23RD Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1415 23RD Street have?
Some of 1415 23RD Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1415 23RD Street currently offering any rent specials?
1415 23RD Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1415 23RD Street pet-friendly?
No, 1415 23RD Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1415 23RD Street offer parking?
Yes, 1415 23RD Street offers parking.
Does 1415 23RD Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1415 23RD Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1415 23RD Street have a pool?
No, 1415 23RD Street does not have a pool.
Does 1415 23RD Street have accessible units?
No, 1415 23RD Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1415 23RD Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1415 23RD Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1415 23RD Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1415 23RD Street has units with air conditioning.
