Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:48 AM

1319 11th street 5

1319 11th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1319 11th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90401
Mid-City

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Updated 11th st apartment - Property Id: 237176

The kitchen has black granite counters, New backsplash, recessed lighting, cabinets with tons of added storage. All new stainless steel appliances - dishwasher, Refrigerator, Stove, over range microwave.
New paint, new crown molding, hardwood flooring, paneled doors, and Newer In-wall heater.
Bathroom with marble floor, pedestal vanity bath, new matching cabinets & fixtures and Fresh Paint and two mode water efficient toilet.
The bedroom is a Larger bedroom with crown molding and new paint with added shelving & storage.

The Condo has one assigned parking space and the Complex's Exterior painted 2015 and roofed in 2007.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/237176
Property Id 237176

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5746479)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1319 11th street 5 have any available units?
1319 11th street 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1319 11th street 5 have?
Some of 1319 11th street 5's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1319 11th street 5 currently offering any rent specials?
1319 11th street 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1319 11th street 5 pet-friendly?
No, 1319 11th street 5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1319 11th street 5 offer parking?
Yes, 1319 11th street 5 offers parking.
Does 1319 11th street 5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1319 11th street 5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1319 11th street 5 have a pool?
No, 1319 11th street 5 does not have a pool.
Does 1319 11th street 5 have accessible units?
No, 1319 11th street 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 1319 11th street 5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1319 11th street 5 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1319 11th street 5 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1319 11th street 5 does not have units with air conditioning.

