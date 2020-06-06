1319 11th street 5

Amenities
Updated 11th st apartment - Property Id: 237176
The kitchen has black granite counters, New backsplash, recessed lighting, cabinets with tons of added storage. All new stainless steel appliances - dishwasher, Refrigerator, Stove, over range microwave.
New paint, new crown molding, hardwood flooring, paneled doors, and Newer In-wall heater.
Bathroom with marble floor, pedestal vanity bath, new matching cabinets & fixtures and Fresh Paint and two mode water efficient toilet.
The bedroom is a Larger bedroom with crown molding and new paint with added shelving & storage.
The Condo has one assigned parking space and the Complex's Exterior painted 2015 and roofed in 2007.
No Pets Allowed
