1319 11th street 5

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Updated 11th st apartment - Property Id: 237176



The kitchen has black granite counters, New backsplash, recessed lighting, cabinets with tons of added storage. All new stainless steel appliances - dishwasher, Refrigerator, Stove, over range microwave.

New paint, new crown molding, hardwood flooring, paneled doors, and Newer In-wall heater.

Bathroom with marble floor, pedestal vanity bath, new matching cabinets & fixtures and Fresh Paint and two mode water efficient toilet.

The bedroom is a Larger bedroom with crown molding and new paint with added shelving & storage.



The Condo has one assigned parking space and the Complex's Exterior painted 2015 and roofed in 2007.

No Pets Allowed



