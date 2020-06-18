All apartments in Santa Monica
1307 14th St

1307 14th Street · (213) 280-7484
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1307 14th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Mid-City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

1 Bedroom

Unit 6 · Avail. now

$2,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Ocean Breeze, very walkable, many shops, restaurants and the Santa Monica shopping center are all just blocks away. Hardwood floors, dishwasher + Garage Parking. Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Santa Monica. Amenities included: central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, and laundry in building. Utilities included: water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $2,000/month rent. $2,000 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Heinz Famularo at 213-280-7484 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1307 14th St have any available units?
1307 14th St has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1307 14th St have?
Some of 1307 14th St's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1307 14th St currently offering any rent specials?
1307 14th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1307 14th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1307 14th St is pet friendly.
Does 1307 14th St offer parking?
Yes, 1307 14th St offers parking.
Does 1307 14th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1307 14th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1307 14th St have a pool?
No, 1307 14th St does not have a pool.
Does 1307 14th St have accessible units?
No, 1307 14th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1307 14th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1307 14th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1307 14th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1307 14th St does not have units with air conditioning.
