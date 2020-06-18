1307 14th St

Amenities

Ocean Breeze, very walkable, many shops, restaurants and the Santa Monica shopping center are all just blocks away. Hardwood floors, dishwasher + Garage Parking. Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Santa Monica. Amenities included: central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, and laundry in building. Utilities included: water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $2,000/month rent. $2,000 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Heinz Famularo at 213-280-7484 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.