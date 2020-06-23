All apartments in Santa Monica
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
1301 Centinela Avenue
Last updated September 3 2019 at 10:24 AM

1301 Centinela Avenue

1301 Centinela Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1301 Centinela Ave, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Mid-City

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Santa Monica Living! - FANTASTIC Upper Studio Unit! One of the lowest priced, yet nicest, in the City.

Spacious yet cozy single with charm in the City of Santa Monica.

Real hardwood floors, nice tile in kitchen and bath, coved open ceilings, landscaped green site - beautiful, well cared for building and unit!

Renting for $1,895 monthly with a $1,895 security deposit, however for a person with 750+ credit and spectacular rental and credit history we will consider a security deposit reduction.

Unit will be available approximately 9/1/2019.

Photos are of a representative unit in the building. New photos will be posted shortly.

ALL CALLS & TEXTS and requests for showing shall be made to Charles @ 310-560-8860.

(RLNE4561577)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1301 Centinela Avenue have any available units?
1301 Centinela Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
Is 1301 Centinela Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1301 Centinela Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1301 Centinela Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1301 Centinela Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1301 Centinela Avenue offer parking?
No, 1301 Centinela Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1301 Centinela Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1301 Centinela Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1301 Centinela Avenue have a pool?
No, 1301 Centinela Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1301 Centinela Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1301 Centinela Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1301 Centinela Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1301 Centinela Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1301 Centinela Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1301 Centinela Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
