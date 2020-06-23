1301 Centinela Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Santa Monica Living! - FANTASTIC Upper Studio Unit! One of the lowest priced, yet nicest, in the City.



Spacious yet cozy single with charm in the City of Santa Monica.



Real hardwood floors, nice tile in kitchen and bath, coved open ceilings, landscaped green site - beautiful, well cared for building and unit!



Renting for $1,895 monthly with a $1,895 security deposit, however for a person with 750+ credit and spectacular rental and credit history we will consider a security deposit reduction.



Unit will be available approximately 9/1/2019.



Photos are of a representative unit in the building. New photos will be posted shortly.



ALL CALLS & TEXTS and requests for showing shall be made to Charles @ 310-560-8860.



