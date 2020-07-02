Rent Calculator
1249 Franklin Street
1249 Franklin Street
1249 Franklin Street
Location
1249 Franklin Street, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Mid-City
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Charming 2 bedroom Townhouse Balcony. Make yourself at home in this lovely home 2 bedroom featuring hardwood floors, laundry on site, in Santa Monica, walk to trendy shops & eateries,
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1249 Franklin Street have any available units?
1249 Franklin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Santa Monica, CA
.
Is 1249 Franklin Street currently offering any rent specials?
1249 Franklin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1249 Franklin Street pet-friendly?
No, 1249 Franklin Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Santa Monica
.
Does 1249 Franklin Street offer parking?
No, 1249 Franklin Street does not offer parking.
Does 1249 Franklin Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1249 Franklin Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1249 Franklin Street have a pool?
No, 1249 Franklin Street does not have a pool.
Does 1249 Franklin Street have accessible units?
No, 1249 Franklin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1249 Franklin Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1249 Franklin Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1249 Franklin Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1249 Franklin Street does not have units with air conditioning.
