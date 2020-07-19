1241 5TH Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking garage media room

Incredible location at the beach! Beautiful modern 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit in the heart of Santa Monica surrounded by shops and restaurants. Apartment features huge balcony with floor to ceiling glass doors, open floor plan hard surface flooring, and remodeled kitchen and baths. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. Master bathroom with separate shower and huge soaking tub. Central Air and heat. Laundry in unit. Gated underground parking included. Comfort Cafe on ground floor of building for convenient access to fresh squeeze juice, coffee and casual dining. Only 5 blocks to the beach! Walk to 3rd St. Promenade, Santa Monica Pier, The Bungalow and Arc Light theaters. High end shopping including Tiffany, Louis Vuitton, Bloomingdales and more located just a short walk away at Santa Monica Place! Photos may be of similar unit. or showings contact: Lisa 310.980.6338