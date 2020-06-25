1233 Franklin St

Amenities

24hr gym pool clubhouse furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym pool

Rent shown is for an unfurnished unit. Units can be rented as furnished for an additional cost. The lease term for unfurnished rentals is Minimum 1 year. Lease term for furnished rentals are Minimum 1 month.



You deserve to love where you live. The Villas at Monarch Beach is in Dana Point, California, located between The Ritz Carlton and St. Regis Hotels. Our quiet community by the beach features a controlled access entry, resort-style heated pool, two spas, clubhouse, sundeck, and 24 hour fitness center. Residents enjoy neighboring Monarch Beach Links Golf Course, private access to Salt Creek Beach or catching the trolley into downtown Laguna for the food, fun, and shopping that attracts visitors from around the world. Live like you are on vacation every day, come home to The Villas at Monarch Beach.



R.W. Selby & Co., Inc.

Top Rated on ApartmentRatings!

SatisFacts Insite Survey(R) Award Winner

SatisFacts National Resident Satisfaction Award



FreeWeights,HighSpeed,Laundry,Library,OnSiteMaintenance,OnSiteManagement,RecRoom,Transportation