All apartments in Santa Monica
Find more places like 1233 Franklin St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
1233 Franklin St
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

1233 Franklin St

1233 Franklin Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Monica
See all
Mid-City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1233 Franklin Street, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Mid-City

Amenities

24hr gym
pool
clubhouse
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
Rent shown is for an unfurnished unit. Units can be rented as furnished for an additional cost. The lease term for unfurnished rentals is Minimum 1 year. Lease term for furnished rentals are Minimum 1 month.

You deserve to love where you live. The Villas at Monarch Beach is in Dana Point, California, located between The Ritz Carlton and St. Regis Hotels. Our quiet community by the beach features a controlled access entry, resort-style heated pool, two spas, clubhouse, sundeck, and 24 hour fitness center. Residents enjoy neighboring Monarch Beach Links Golf Course, private access to Salt Creek Beach or catching the trolley into downtown Laguna for the food, fun, and shopping that attracts visitors from around the world. Live like you are on vacation every day, come home to The Villas at Monarch Beach.

R.W. Selby & Co., Inc.
Top Rated on ApartmentRatings!
SatisFacts Insite Survey(R) Award Winner
SatisFacts National Resident Satisfaction Award

FreeWeights,HighSpeed,Laundry,Library,OnSiteMaintenance,OnSiteManagement,RecRoom,Transportation

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1233 Franklin St have any available units?
1233 Franklin St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1233 Franklin St have?
Some of 1233 Franklin St's amenities include 24hr gym, pool, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1233 Franklin St currently offering any rent specials?
1233 Franklin St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1233 Franklin St pet-friendly?
No, 1233 Franklin St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1233 Franklin St offer parking?
No, 1233 Franklin St does not offer parking.
Does 1233 Franklin St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1233 Franklin St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1233 Franklin St have a pool?
Yes, 1233 Franklin St has a pool.
Does 1233 Franklin St have accessible units?
No, 1233 Franklin St does not have accessible units.
Does 1233 Franklin St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1233 Franklin St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1233 Franklin St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1233 Franklin St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AO Santa Monica Apartments
2200 Colorado Ave
Santa Monica, CA 90404
Criterion Promenade
302 Arizona Avenue
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Sway
525 Broadway
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Mysuite at Swell
1238 10th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Citrus Suites
1915 Ocean Way
Santa Monica, CA 90405
NMS 1548
1548 6th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
NMS 1427
1427 7th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Bixby
1502 Broadway
Santa Monica, CA 90401

Similar Pages

Santa Monica 1 BedroomsSanta Monica 2 Bedrooms
Santa Monica Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanta Monica Pet Friendly Places
Santa Monica Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mid CityPico
Ocean ParkWilshire Montana
Downtown Santa MonicaNorth Of Montana

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Monica CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Los Angeles