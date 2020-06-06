1231 18TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Stylish 2BR/2BA single-level Santa Monica condo for lease! Bright and updated with chic, smooth concrete flooring, recessed lighting and dual pane windows throughout. Featuring an updated kitchen, exclusive balcony and central HVAC, this sunny home is located in a bustling Santa Monica neighborhood just 1/2 block South of Wilshire - and close to shops, coffee, restaurants, Whole Foods and the Expo Line. Each bedroom suite is outfitted with hardwood floors and expansive closets. Property includes inside laundry and extra-large walk-in storage closet under stairs. 1-car carport parking. 1-year lease, available now.