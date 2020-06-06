All apartments in Santa Monica
Find more places like 1231 18TH Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
1231 18TH Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1231 18TH Street

1231 18th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Monica
See all
Mid-City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1231 18th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Mid-City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Stylish 2BR/2BA single-level Santa Monica condo for lease! Bright and updated with chic, smooth concrete flooring, recessed lighting and dual pane windows throughout. Featuring an updated kitchen, exclusive balcony and central HVAC, this sunny home is located in a bustling Santa Monica neighborhood just 1/2 block South of Wilshire - and close to shops, coffee, restaurants, Whole Foods and the Expo Line. Each bedroom suite is outfitted with hardwood floors and expansive closets. Property includes inside laundry and extra-large walk-in storage closet under stairs. 1-car carport parking. 1-year lease, available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1231 18TH Street have any available units?
1231 18TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1231 18TH Street have?
Some of 1231 18TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1231 18TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
1231 18TH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1231 18TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 1231 18TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1231 18TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 1231 18TH Street does offer parking.
Does 1231 18TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1231 18TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1231 18TH Street have a pool?
No, 1231 18TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 1231 18TH Street have accessible units?
No, 1231 18TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1231 18TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1231 18TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1231 18TH Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1231 18TH Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AO Santa Monica Apartments
2200 Colorado Ave
Santa Monica, CA 90404
2300 Wilshire
2300 Wilshire Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90403
Mayfair Residences at Santa Monica Beach
210 Santa Monica Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90401
MySuite at 1427 Seventh Street
1427 7th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
MySuite at 1539 4th Street
1539 4th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
NMS 1539
1539 4th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Riva
1410 5th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
San Vicente Tower
220 San Vicente Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90402

Similar Pages

Santa Monica 1 BedroomsSanta Monica 2 Bedrooms
Santa Monica Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanta Monica Pet Friendly Places
Santa Monica Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mid CityPico
Ocean ParkWilshire Montana
Downtown Santa MonicaNorth Of Montana

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Monica CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Los Angeles