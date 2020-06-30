1223 26th street - B

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible parking garage

A beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom townhouse in a five units apartment building on 26th street near Wilshire Blvd.. The unit has two side-by-side parking in a secure underground garage. All brand new top of the line stainless steel Kitchen Appliance including french door refrigerator. Downstairs is quality laminated floor, Dinning room, fireplace, walking closet and a half bathroom. Upstairs has wall-to-wall brand new carpet, the laundry and two large master bedrooms.

Property is walking distance to great Shops, parks, restaurants and entertainments. Short distance to local beaches, 3rd street promenade and the famous Santa Monica Pier. This is an exceptional opportunity to live in the best part of the city of Santa Monica.