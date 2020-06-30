All apartments in Santa Monica
Last updated June 11 2020 at 4:26 AM

1223 26th street - B

1223 26th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1223 26th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Mid-City

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
garage
A beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom townhouse in a five units apartment building on 26th street near Wilshire Blvd.. The unit has two side-by-side parking in a secure underground garage. All brand new top of the line stainless steel Kitchen Appliance including french door refrigerator. Downstairs is quality laminated floor, Dinning room, fireplace, walking closet and a half bathroom. Upstairs has wall-to-wall brand new carpet, the laundry and two large master bedrooms.
Property is walking distance to great Shops, parks, restaurants and entertainments. Short distance to local beaches, 3rd street promenade and the famous Santa Monica Pier. This is an exceptional opportunity to live in the best part of the city of Santa Monica.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

