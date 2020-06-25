Rent Calculator
Santa Monica, CA
1219 California Avenue
Last updated October 1 2019 at 10:35 AM
1219 California Avenue
1219 California Avenue
No Longer Available
1219 California Avenue, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
alarm system
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This beautiful house in Santa Monica close to ocean and promanad and shopping located north of wilshire. All past tenants like it.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Does 1219 California Avenue have any available units?
1219 California Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Santa Monica, CA
.
What amenities does 1219 California Avenue have?
Some of 1219 California Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1219 California Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1219 California Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1219 California Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1219 California Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1219 California Avenue offer parking?
No, 1219 California Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1219 California Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1219 California Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1219 California Avenue have a pool?
No, 1219 California Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1219 California Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1219 California Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1219 California Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1219 California Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1219 California Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1219 California Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
