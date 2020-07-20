All apartments in Santa Monica
Location

1217 9th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90401
Mid-City

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
courtyard
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Professional Leasing Contact: Brian
iPhone: 310-975-4064 (Text only please for ultra fast response and efficiency purposes)

Off Street Parking Santa Monica Zone 4 Little Studio 400SF + Prime Santa Monica Studio. Natural hardwood floors. Good storage space. Best little boutique unit in gorgeous small building on historic tree lined Santa Monica Street. Starbucks and Coffee Bean across the street. Santa Monica Seafood a block away. Walking Perfection. Walk Score of 97. Rare vacancy. Avail for immediate and preferred move-in. If you are coming in from another state this is one of the best locations on the planet! Grab it now!!

-Off Street Parking Only (Santa Monica Zone 4)
-Brand New Blinds Installed
-Natural Hardwood Floors
-Bathroom with Tub
-Garden like setting with flowers and beautiful trees
-Super safe neighborhood
-Legendary street in Santa Monica
-On-site Laundry
-Gorgeous White Brick Design in Studio Room
-Doggy Door on Rear Door

Local Employers:

NetFlix
Chase
Wells Fargo
City National Bank
Disney
NBC Universal
CBS
Electronic Arts Inc.
Pop Media Group
Doner
Viacom
Paramount Pictures
Sunset Bronson Studios
Creative Artists Agency (CAA)
Apple
Sony
Amazon
Microsoft
Google
YouTube
Nike
Verizon
WeWork
Equinox
Tesla
Zefer
BIG
Information Sciences Institute
Jam City
Joymode
Alpha Productions Inc
Happy Flap Inc
Liton Lighting
Flap Happy
1661 Inc
Spaces
Regus
J A P
Culver City Recording Studio
Walton Isaacson
Zoic
Steelhouse
Cunningham Group
The Elder Statesman LLC
Clutter
Big Picture Entertainment
Kaiser Permanente

Professional Leasing Contact: Brian
iPhone: 310-975-4064 (Text only please for ultra fast response and efficiency purposes)

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1217-9th-st-santa-monica-ca-90401-usa/12991b44-0495-4254-8193-37762c073670

(RLNE4929761)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

