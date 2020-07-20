1217 9th Street

Professional Leasing Contact: Brian iPhone: 310-975-4064 (Text only please for ultra fast response and efficiency purposes)
Off Street Parking Santa Monica Zone 4 Little Studio 400SF + Prime Santa Monica Studio. Natural hardwood floors. Good storage space. Best little boutique unit in gorgeous small building on historic tree lined Santa Monica Street. Starbucks and Coffee Bean across the street. Santa Monica Seafood a block away. Walking Perfection. Walk Score of 97. Rare vacancy. Avail for immediate and preferred move-in. If you are coming in from another state this is one of the best locations on the planet! Grab it now!!
-Off Street Parking Only (Santa Monica Zone 4) -Brand New Blinds Installed -Natural Hardwood Floors -Bathroom with Tub -Garden like setting with flowers and beautiful trees -Super safe neighborhood -Legendary street in Santa Monica -On-site Laundry -Gorgeous White Brick Design in Studio Room -Doggy Door on Rear Door
Local Employers:
NetFlix Chase Wells Fargo City National Bank Disney NBC Universal CBS Electronic Arts Inc. Pop Media Group Doner Viacom Paramount Pictures Sunset Bronson Studios Creative Artists Agency (CAA) Apple Sony Amazon Microsoft Google YouTube Nike Verizon WeWork Equinox Tesla Zefer BIG Information Sciences Institute Jam City Joymode Alpha Productions Inc Happy Flap Inc Liton Lighting Flap Happy 1661 Inc Spaces Regus J A P Culver City Recording Studio Walton Isaacson Zoic Steelhouse Cunningham Group The Elder Statesman LLC Clutter Big Picture Entertainment Kaiser Permanente
