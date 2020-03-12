All apartments in Santa Monica
Find more places like 1140 Berkeley St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
1140 Berkeley St.
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:50 AM

1140 Berkeley St.

1140 Berkeley Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Monica
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1140 Berkeley Street, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Northeast Santa Monica

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Affordable Home in Superb North of Wilshire Location - Don't miss this recently updated 2 bedroom, 1 bath home in prime North of Wilshire location. Large living room with floor to ceiling windows overlooking the private backyard. Brand new Laminate flooring throughout. New windows, fresh paint, and an updated kitchen and bathroom. Leave your car in your 2-car garage or large driveway and take a short stroll to do your grocery shopping, dine at multiple eateries or do some shopping at a variety of great stores. Dog friendly property.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5530846)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1140 Berkeley St. have any available units?
1140 Berkeley St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
Is 1140 Berkeley St. currently offering any rent specials?
1140 Berkeley St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1140 Berkeley St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1140 Berkeley St. is pet friendly.
Does 1140 Berkeley St. offer parking?
Yes, 1140 Berkeley St. offers parking.
Does 1140 Berkeley St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1140 Berkeley St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1140 Berkeley St. have a pool?
No, 1140 Berkeley St. does not have a pool.
Does 1140 Berkeley St. have accessible units?
No, 1140 Berkeley St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1140 Berkeley St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1140 Berkeley St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1140 Berkeley St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1140 Berkeley St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ocean Palms & Palisades
950 4th St
Santa Monica, CA 90403
Sea Castle Apartments
1725 Ocean Front Walk
Santa Monica, CA 90401
MySuite at 1427 Seventh Street
1427 7th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
MySuite at 1539 4th Street
1539 4th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Avalon Santa Monica on Main
2000 Main St
Santa Monica, CA 90405
NMS 1548
1548 6th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
NMS 1427
1427 7th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Bixby
1502 Broadway
Santa Monica, CA 90401

Similar Pages

Santa Monica 1 BedroomsSanta Monica 2 Bedrooms
Santa Monica Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanta Monica Pet Friendly Places
Santa Monica Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mid CityPico
Ocean ParkWilshire Montana
Downtown Santa MonicaNorth Of Montana

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Monica CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Los Angeles