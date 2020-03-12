1140 Berkeley St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Affordable Home in Superb North of Wilshire Location - Don't miss this recently updated 2 bedroom, 1 bath home in prime North of Wilshire location. Large living room with floor to ceiling windows overlooking the private backyard. Brand new Laminate flooring throughout. New windows, fresh paint, and an updated kitchen and bathroom. Leave your car in your 2-car garage or large driveway and take a short stroll to do your grocery shopping, dine at multiple eateries or do some shopping at a variety of great stores. Dog friendly property.



No Cats Allowed



