1131 California Avenue

Amenities

This unit was completely renovated top to bottom. The Kitchen opens up to the dining area and the light and bright living room. This Kitchen was fully remodeled and includes new kitchen cabinets (upper & lowers), granite throughout, and all new stainless steel appliances and lighting. We installed gorgeous tile throughout the main living areas and the bedrooms are each carpeted. Each of the bathrooms have also been completed renovated with new cabinetry and tile and shower/tub. There is a wrap around Balcony from the main living area as well as a small balcony off the master. The Master also has a great walk-in closet and we have installed in-suite laundry. This is an elegant 2 bedroom; 2 bath unit in a quite Santa Monica location, close to the shops, schools and beaches. The exterior of the building is currently being remodeled, new balcony railings, full exterior paint. The landscape should be upgraded as well. This exterior work should be complete by mid-December 2019

14 Unit Building