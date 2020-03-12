All apartments in Santa Monica
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:37 PM

1131 California Avenue

1131 California Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1131 California Avenue, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This unit was completely renovated top to bottom. The Kitchen opens up to the dining area and the light and bright living room. This Kitchen was fully remodeled and includes new kitchen cabinets (upper & lowers), granite throughout, and all new stainless steel appliances and lighting. We installed gorgeous tile throughout the main living areas and the bedrooms are each carpeted. Each of the bathrooms have also been completed renovated with new cabinetry and tile and shower/tub. There is a wrap around Balcony from the main living area as well as a small balcony off the master. The Master also has a great walk-in closet and we have installed in-suite laundry. This is an elegant 2 bedroom; 2 bath unit in a quite Santa Monica location, close to the shops, schools and beaches. The exterior of the building is currently being remodeled, new balcony railings, full exterior paint. The landscape should be upgraded as well. This exterior work should be complete by mid-December 2019
14 Unit Building

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1131 California Avenue have any available units?
1131 California Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1131 California Avenue have?
Some of 1131 California Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1131 California Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1131 California Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1131 California Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1131 California Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1131 California Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1131 California Avenue offers parking.
Does 1131 California Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1131 California Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1131 California Avenue have a pool?
No, 1131 California Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1131 California Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1131 California Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1131 California Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1131 California Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1131 California Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1131 California Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
