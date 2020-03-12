Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Santa Monica
Find more places like 1121 20th street B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
1121 20th street B
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1121 20th street B
1121 20th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Monica
See all
Wilshire-Montana
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
1121 20th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nickoo property llc - Property Id: 97886
It's big nice apt for rent
safe neighborhood
remodeled
new kitchen
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/97886
Property Id 97886
(RLNE4675775)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1121 20th street B have any available units?
1121 20th street B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Santa Monica, CA
.
What amenities does 1121 20th street B have?
Some of 1121 20th street B's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1121 20th street B currently offering any rent specials?
1121 20th street B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1121 20th street B pet-friendly?
Yes, 1121 20th street B is pet friendly.
Does 1121 20th street B offer parking?
No, 1121 20th street B does not offer parking.
Does 1121 20th street B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1121 20th street B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1121 20th street B have a pool?
No, 1121 20th street B does not have a pool.
Does 1121 20th street B have accessible units?
No, 1121 20th street B does not have accessible units.
Does 1121 20th street B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1121 20th street B has units with dishwashers.
Does 1121 20th street B have units with air conditioning?
No, 1121 20th street B does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
2300 Wilshire
2300 Wilshire Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90403
Sea Castle Apartments
1725 Ocean Front Walk
Santa Monica, CA 90401
MySuite at 1427 Seventh Street
1427 7th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Sway
525 Broadway
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Mysuite at Swell
1238 10th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Avalon Santa Monica on Main
2000 Main St
Santa Monica, CA 90405
Riva
1410 5th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
NMS 1548
1548 6th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Similar Pages
Santa Monica 1 Bedrooms
Santa Monica 2 Bedrooms
Santa Monica Dog Friendly Apartments
Santa Monica Pet Friendly Places
Santa Monica Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Torrance, CA
Burbank, CA
Thousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CA
Downey, CA
Simi Valley, CA
Garden Grove, CA
Whittier, CA
Newport Beach, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Mid City
Pico
Ocean Park
Wilshire Montana
Downtown Santa Monica
North Of Montana
Apartments Near Colleges
Santa Monica College
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Los Angeles