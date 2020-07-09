All apartments in Santa Monica
Last updated July 2 2019 at 7:13 AM

1109 20th St

1109 20th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1109 20th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3+2 plus office/bonus room. Large single story apartment in prime north of Wilshire location. Gated controlled access building with security cameras. Spacious and open layout with hardwood floors ,fireplace, and private patio. Very light and bright with custom blinds, designer paint, and recessed lighting. Plenty of closet space with built-in shelving. 2 car covered gate parking with extra storage in the garage. Laundry is share but right outside your door. Coming soon... available in July.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1109 20th St have any available units?
1109 20th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1109 20th St have?
Some of 1109 20th St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1109 20th St currently offering any rent specials?
1109 20th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1109 20th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1109 20th St is pet friendly.
Does 1109 20th St offer parking?
Yes, 1109 20th St offers parking.
Does 1109 20th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1109 20th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1109 20th St have a pool?
No, 1109 20th St does not have a pool.
Does 1109 20th St have accessible units?
No, 1109 20th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1109 20th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1109 20th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1109 20th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1109 20th St does not have units with air conditioning.

