1037 9TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome Home. This unique opportunity doesn't come up often. This charming Top Floor Mediterranean style condo is located between Montana Ave. and Wilshire Blvd. Original details from the 1930's have been carefully preserved throughout this unit and updated with high end finishes. Plenty of natural light baths the flawless hardwood floors throughout. Escape your everyday stresses in your living room as you gaze out to the well manicured tropical landscape and community lawn. This is iconic Southern California living at it's best. This opportunity will not last long.