All apartments in Santa Monica
Find more places like 1037 9TH Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
1037 9TH Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1037 9TH Street

1037 9th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Monica
See all
Wilshire-Montana
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1037 9th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome Home. This unique opportunity doesn't come up often. This charming Top Floor Mediterranean style condo is located between Montana Ave. and Wilshire Blvd. Original details from the 1930's have been carefully preserved throughout this unit and updated with high end finishes. Plenty of natural light baths the flawless hardwood floors throughout. Escape your everyday stresses in your living room as you gaze out to the well manicured tropical landscape and community lawn. This is iconic Southern California living at it's best. This opportunity will not last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1037 9TH Street have any available units?
1037 9TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1037 9TH Street have?
Some of 1037 9TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1037 9TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
1037 9TH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1037 9TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 1037 9TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1037 9TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 1037 9TH Street does offer parking.
Does 1037 9TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1037 9TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1037 9TH Street have a pool?
No, 1037 9TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 1037 9TH Street have accessible units?
No, 1037 9TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1037 9TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1037 9TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1037 9TH Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1037 9TH Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AO Santa Monica Apartments
2200 Colorado Ave
Santa Monica, CA 90404
Vintage at 425 Broadway
425 Broadway - Suite B
Santa Monica, CA 90401
MySuite at Avo
1446 Yale Street
Santa Monica, CA 90404
Sea Castle Apartments
1725 Ocean Front Walk
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Mayfair Residences at Santa Monica Beach
210 Santa Monica Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90401
425 Broadway Apartments
425 Broadway - Suite A
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Avalon Santa Monica on Main
2000 Main St
Santa Monica, CA 90405
Bixby
1502 Broadway
Santa Monica, CA 90401

Similar Pages

Santa Monica 1 BedroomsSanta Monica 2 Bedrooms
Santa Monica Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanta Monica Pet Friendly Places
Santa Monica Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mid CityPico
Ocean ParkWilshire Montana
Downtown Santa MonicaNorth Of Montana

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Monica CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Los Angeles