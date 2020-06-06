1037 9th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90403 Wilshire-Montana
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
range
Welcome Home. This unique opportunity doesn't come up often. This charming Top Floor Mediterranean style condo is located between Montana Ave. and Wilshire Blvd. Original details from the 1930's have been carefully preserved throughout this unit and updated with high end finishes. Plenty of natural light baths the flawless hardwood floors throughout. Escape your everyday stresses in your living room as you gaze out to the well manicured tropical landscape and community lawn. This is iconic Southern California living at it's best. This opportunity will not last long.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
