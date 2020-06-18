1037 16th St

Amenities

North of Wilshire in the prime Santa Monica school district location! Wood floors, high ceilings, skylights, crown moldings, & natural light throughout.



•3 BD. All upstairs including a master suite.

•2.5 BA. 2ba on 2nd floor. 1/2 ba/ powder room on 1st floor. Master bath includes jacuzzi tub and steam shower.

•KITCHEN. Equipped w/ stainless appliances, Miele appliances, granite counters, stone floors, eat-in breakfast area, office/desk nook & patio access.

•LIVING/DINING ROOM. Sun-filled open layout w/ French doors & a pretty private patio view. Built-in bookshelves.

•OUTDOOR SPACE. Large private patio wraps around the 1st floor. Lushly landscaped w/ self watering planters, retractable sunshades & BBQ.

•PARKING. Attached oversized 2car private garage w/ direct entry. Ample storage w/ shelving. Laundry- washer/dryer included.

•Central Heat & AC.