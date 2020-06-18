All apartments in Santa Monica
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
1037 16th St
Last updated February 7 2020 at 8:17 AM

1037 16th St

1037 16th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1037 16th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
North of Wilshire in the prime Santa Monica school district location! Wood floors, high ceilings, skylights, crown moldings, & natural light throughout.

•3 BD. All upstairs including a master suite.
•2.5 BA. 2ba on 2nd floor. 1/2 ba/ powder room on 1st floor. Master bath includes jacuzzi tub and steam shower.
•KITCHEN. Equipped w/ stainless appliances, Miele appliances, granite counters, stone floors, eat-in breakfast area, office/desk nook & patio access.
•LIVING/DINING ROOM. Sun-filled open layout w/ French doors & a pretty private patio view. Built-in bookshelves.
•OUTDOOR SPACE. Large private patio wraps around the 1st floor. Lushly landscaped w/ self watering planters, retractable sunshades & BBQ.
•PARKING. Attached oversized 2car private garage w/ direct entry. Ample storage w/ shelving. Laundry- washer/dryer included.
•Central Heat & AC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1037 16th St have any available units?
1037 16th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1037 16th St have?
Some of 1037 16th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1037 16th St currently offering any rent specials?
1037 16th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1037 16th St pet-friendly?
No, 1037 16th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1037 16th St offer parking?
Yes, 1037 16th St offers parking.
Does 1037 16th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1037 16th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1037 16th St have a pool?
No, 1037 16th St does not have a pool.
Does 1037 16th St have accessible units?
No, 1037 16th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1037 16th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1037 16th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1037 16th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1037 16th St has units with air conditioning.

