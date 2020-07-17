All apartments in Santa Monica
Find more places like 1025 Idaho Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
1025 Idaho Ave
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1025 Idaho Ave

1025 Idaho Avenue · (310) 699-9224
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Santa Monica
See all
Wilshire-Montana
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1025 Idaho Avenue, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $3275 · Avail. now

$3,275

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful Upper Corner Unit off 11th and Idaho, this unit will not last on the market as it has great qualities and unique features.

A block away from Montana Ave, it has stores like Pavilions, Whole Foods, Union Bank, Starbucks and more less than a mile away.

The unit comes with a tandem parking space while Water, Trash and Sewer are included.

Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the unit, and remodeled kitchen with Stainless steel refrigerator, gas stove and dishwasher. The granite counter-tops and large bar makes it a great place to hosts your guests.

Bedrooms get great natural light with mirrored closet doors. There's also extra storage in hallway with more mirrored doors that bring in more light.

This place is a must see! Please inquire within to receive a virtual video to see what floorplan is like.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5862343)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1025 Idaho Ave have any available units?
1025 Idaho Ave has a unit available for $3,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1025 Idaho Ave have?
Some of 1025 Idaho Ave's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1025 Idaho Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1025 Idaho Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1025 Idaho Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1025 Idaho Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1025 Idaho Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1025 Idaho Ave offers parking.
Does 1025 Idaho Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1025 Idaho Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1025 Idaho Ave have a pool?
No, 1025 Idaho Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1025 Idaho Ave have accessible units?
No, 1025 Idaho Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1025 Idaho Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1025 Idaho Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1025 Idaho Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1025 Idaho Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1025 Idaho Ave?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

2300 Wilshire
2300 Wilshire Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90403
Ocean Palms & Palisades
950 4th St
Santa Monica, CA 90403
Criterion Promenade
302 Arizona Avenue
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Sea Castle Apartments
1725 Ocean Front Walk
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Mayfair Residences at Santa Monica Beach
210 Santa Monica Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Mysuite at Swell
1238 10th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Citrus Suites
1915 Ocean Way
Santa Monica, CA 90405
NMS 1427
1427 7th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401

Similar Pages

Santa Monica 1 BedroomsSanta Monica 2 Bedrooms
Santa Monica Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanta Monica Pet Friendly Places
Santa Monica Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CADowney, CANewport Beach, CAPalmdale, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mid CityPico
Ocean ParkWilshire Montana
Downtown Santa MonicaNorth Of Montana

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Monica CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity