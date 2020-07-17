1025 Idaho Ave

Amenities

Beautiful Upper Corner Unit off 11th and Idaho, this unit will not last on the market as it has great qualities and unique features.



A block away from Montana Ave, it has stores like Pavilions, Whole Foods, Union Bank, Starbucks and more less than a mile away.



The unit comes with a tandem parking space while Water, Trash and Sewer are included.



Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the unit, and remodeled kitchen with Stainless steel refrigerator, gas stove and dishwasher. The granite counter-tops and large bar makes it a great place to hosts your guests.



Bedrooms get great natural light with mirrored closet doors. There's also extra storage in hallway with more mirrored doors that bring in more light.



This place is a must see! Please inquire within to receive a virtual video to see what floorplan is like.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5862343)