Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
1008 14th Street
Last updated March 18 2019 at 10:25 PM

1008 14th Street

1008 14th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1008 14th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
garage
Charming and spacious front lower 2 bed/1 bath in a duplex located in a 5-unit courtyard-style property No. of Wilshire. Hardwood floors throughout, formal dining room, decorative fireplace, very large kitchen with stove, & dishwasher, vertical blinds, great closet space, utility room, back door, 1 car garage, laundry on-site. Short walking distance to shopping, cafes and restaurants on Montana Ave., minutes from the beach.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1008 14th Street have any available units?
1008 14th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1008 14th Street have?
Some of 1008 14th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1008 14th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1008 14th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1008 14th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1008 14th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1008 14th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1008 14th Street offers parking.
Does 1008 14th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1008 14th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1008 14th Street have a pool?
No, 1008 14th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1008 14th Street have accessible units?
No, 1008 14th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1008 14th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1008 14th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1008 14th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1008 14th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
