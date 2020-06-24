1008 14th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors range Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry garage

Charming and spacious front lower 2 bed/1 bath in a duplex located in a 5-unit courtyard-style property No. of Wilshire. Hardwood floors throughout, formal dining room, decorative fireplace, very large kitchen with stove, & dishwasher, vertical blinds, great closet space, utility room, back door, 1 car garage, laundry on-site. Short walking distance to shopping, cafes and restaurants on Montana Ave., minutes from the beach.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.