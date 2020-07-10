1-153 Santa Monica Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard dog park elevator gym parking pool media room

*Price varies by duration of stay:



12+ month lease: $2,940* / mo

6 to 12 month lease: $3,390* / mo

2 to 6 month lease: $4,190* / mo

1 to 2 month lease: $4,390/ mo



* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 9% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes or utilities.



Show up and start living from day one in Los Angeles with this spacious one-bedroom Blueground apartment. Youll love coming home to this thoughtfully furnished, beautifully designed, and fully-equipped Hollywood home. (ID #LAX239)



Designed With You In Mind



As with any Blueground apartment, youll find a thoughtfully designed space complete with beautiful furniture and a fully-equipped kitchen in this one-bedroom property. And, thanks to our superior quality mattresses, luxury linens, and towels, you can relax knowing youll always feel comfortably at home. When youre ready for some fun, you can take in the Los Angeles vibes or bring the entertainment to you with the premium wireless speaker or smart TV. This apartment also offers in-apartment laundry.



Sleeping Arrangements



-King Bed, 70.8in/180cm



Amenities



Building amenities unique to this one-bedroom apartment include an on-site:



-Pet Friendly

-Dog Park/Run

-Swimming Pool

-Gym

-Indoor Parking

-Roof Deck

-Courtyard

-Elevator



Arrival And Ongoing Support



The entire apartment is yours to enjoy! Youll either be personally greeted by a Blueground team member or given self check-in instructions.



Throughout your stay, youll have access to our Client Experience team through the Blueground App. You can schedule additional cleanings, submit maintenance requests, and view our neighborhood recommendations with just a few taps.



Well share all details upon confirmation of your stay.



Ideally Located



Located in LAs most famous neighborhood, this Hollywood furnished apartment is an inviting place for everyone who is looking for a stars tour on and off the Walk of Fame. The list of things to do in Hollywood is endless. From fancier restaurants on Hollywood Boulevard to the hippest clubs on Sunset Boulevard, the area promises an unforgettable time. Take a tour of the most popular music venues, including the Hollywood Palladium and the Dolby Theatre, home of the Oscars. Among the highlights dont miss Paramount Pictures to explore over a century of Hollywood history and witness more in the making at the Studio.



A Few Things To Note



Photos are from a similar property.

This Blueground apartment can be booked for a minimum of one month, to a year or more.

Our pet policy outlines the weight limit and breed restrictions, along with related fees.

Parking is offered based on availability and is subject to a fee.