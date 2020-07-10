All apartments in Santa Monica
Last updated February 10 2020 at 9:14 PM

1-153 Santa Monica Boulevard

1-153 Santa Monica Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1-153 Santa Monica Boulevard, Santa Monica, CA 90401
Downtown Santa Monica

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
parking
gym
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
pool
media room
*Price varies by duration of stay:

12+ month lease: $2,940* / mo
6 to 12 month lease: $3,390* / mo
2 to 6 month lease: $4,190* / mo
1 to 2 month lease: $4,390/ mo

* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 9% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes or utilities.

Show up and start living from day one in Los Angeles with this spacious one-bedroom Blueground apartment. Youll love coming home to this thoughtfully furnished, beautifully designed, and fully-equipped Hollywood home. (ID #LAX239)

Designed With You In Mind

As with any Blueground apartment, youll find a thoughtfully designed space complete with beautiful furniture and a fully-equipped kitchen in this one-bedroom property. And, thanks to our superior quality mattresses, luxury linens, and towels, you can relax knowing youll always feel comfortably at home. When youre ready for some fun, you can take in the Los Angeles vibes or bring the entertainment to you with the premium wireless speaker or smart TV. This apartment also offers in-apartment laundry.

Sleeping Arrangements

-King Bed, 70.8in/180cm

Amenities

Building amenities unique to this one-bedroom apartment include an on-site:

-Pet Friendly
-Dog Park/Run
-Swimming Pool
-Gym
-Indoor Parking
-Roof Deck
-Courtyard
-Elevator

Arrival And Ongoing Support

The entire apartment is yours to enjoy! Youll either be personally greeted by a Blueground team member or given self check-in instructions.

Throughout your stay, youll have access to our Client Experience team through the Blueground App. You can schedule additional cleanings, submit maintenance requests, and view our neighborhood recommendations with just a few taps.

Well share all details upon confirmation of your stay.

Ideally Located

Located in LAs most famous neighborhood, this Hollywood furnished apartment is an inviting place for everyone who is looking for a stars tour on and off the Walk of Fame. The list of things to do in Hollywood is endless. From fancier restaurants on Hollywood Boulevard to the hippest clubs on Sunset Boulevard, the area promises an unforgettable time. Take a tour of the most popular music venues, including the Hollywood Palladium and the Dolby Theatre, home of the Oscars. Among the highlights dont miss Paramount Pictures to explore over a century of Hollywood history and witness more in the making at the Studio.

A Few Things To Note

Photos are from a similar property.
This Blueground apartment can be booked for a minimum of one month, to a year or more.
Our pet policy outlines the weight limit and breed restrictions, along with related fees.
Parking is offered based on availability and is subject to a fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1-153 Santa Monica Boulevard have any available units?
1-153 Santa Monica Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1-153 Santa Monica Boulevard have?
Some of 1-153 Santa Monica Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1-153 Santa Monica Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1-153 Santa Monica Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1-153 Santa Monica Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 1-153 Santa Monica Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 1-153 Santa Monica Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1-153 Santa Monica Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1-153 Santa Monica Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1-153 Santa Monica Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1-153 Santa Monica Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 1-153 Santa Monica Boulevard has a pool.
Does 1-153 Santa Monica Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1-153 Santa Monica Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1-153 Santa Monica Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1-153 Santa Monica Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1-153 Santa Monica Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 1-153 Santa Monica Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

