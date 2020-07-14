Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated oven range stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court gym on-site laundry pool bbq/grill hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly fire pit

Self-Guided Onsite Tours Now Available!

At this time our team is available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken. Please call us for more information!



Welcome to Cassia Apartments in Santa Maria, CA! Cassia offers spacious one and two-bedroom floorplans complete with gourmet kitchen with frost-free refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, ample cabinet and counter space, full-size washer/dryer hookups, private patio/balcony, large closets and much more! Relax in our warm whirlpool spa or take a refreshing swim in our sparkling pool.



Our Santa Maria apartments are ideally situated within walking distance of shopping and restaurants. We are also conveniently located near parks, schools, Highway 101 and Vandenberg Air Force Base. Call and schedule your private tour to come see your new home at Cassia Apartments today.