Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:55 AM

Cassia

333 E Enos Dr · (805) 953-7354
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

333 E Enos Dr, Santa Maria, CA 93454

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 138 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,816

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cassia.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
fire pit
Self-Guided Onsite Tours Now Available!
At this time our team is available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken. Please call us for more information!

Welcome to Cassia Apartments in Santa Maria, CA! Cassia offers spacious one and two-bedroom floorplans complete with gourmet kitchen with frost-free refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, ample cabinet and counter space, full-size washer/dryer hookups, private patio/balcony, large closets and much more! Relax in our warm whirlpool spa or take a refreshing swim in our sparkling pool.

Our Santa Maria apartments are ideally situated within walking distance of shopping and restaurants. We are also conveniently located near parks, schools, Highway 101 and Vandenberg Air Force Base. Call and schedule your private tour to come see your new home at Cassia Apartments today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $42 per person
Deposit: $600 deposit, refundable
Move-in Fees: $100 holding fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: none
limit: 2
rent: $35 per cat, $45 per dog
restrictions: none
Dogs
deposit: $500 per dog
rent: $45/month per dog
Cats
deposit: $250 per cat
rent: $35/month per cat
Parking Details: One carport assigned, open parking for guests.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cassia have any available units?
Cassia has a unit available for $1,816 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Cassia have?
Some of Cassia's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cassia currently offering any rent specials?
Cassia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cassia pet-friendly?
Yes, Cassia is pet friendly.
Does Cassia offer parking?
Yes, Cassia offers parking.
Does Cassia have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Cassia offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Cassia have a pool?
Yes, Cassia has a pool.
Does Cassia have accessible units?
No, Cassia does not have accessible units.
Does Cassia have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cassia has units with dishwashers.
Does Cassia have units with air conditioning?
No, Cassia does not have units with air conditioning.
