Home
/
Santa Maria, CA
/
832 E. Cook #B
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
832 E. Cook #B
832 E Cook St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Maria
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Location
832 E Cook St, Santa Maria, CA 93454
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Peaceful Place- 832 E. Cook #B - https://santamaria.craigslist.org/apa/d/santa-maria-peaceful-place/7157560136.html
(RLNE5917619)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 832 E. Cook #B have any available units?
832 E. Cook #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Santa Maria, CA
.
Is 832 E. Cook #B currently offering any rent specials?
832 E. Cook #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 832 E. Cook #B pet-friendly?
No, 832 E. Cook #B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Santa Maria
.
Does 832 E. Cook #B offer parking?
No, 832 E. Cook #B does not offer parking.
Does 832 E. Cook #B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 832 E. Cook #B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 832 E. Cook #B have a pool?
No, 832 E. Cook #B does not have a pool.
Does 832 E. Cook #B have accessible units?
No, 832 E. Cook #B does not have accessible units.
Does 832 E. Cook #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 832 E. Cook #B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 832 E. Cook #B have units with air conditioning?
No, 832 E. Cook #B does not have units with air conditioning.
