Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath located in the gated community of Lavigna. This two story 1900+ square-foot home features a large kitchen, separate dining area, upstairs laundry room, balcony, a spacious master suite with spa tub, and over-sized two 1/2 car garage. Residents of Lavigna enjoy the security of a gated community with many amenities including a community pool, park, and green belt.



Call today to view! This will not last long.

Walker & Associates 805-937-9900