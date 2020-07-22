10823 Ringwood Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

A Must See! 3 bedroom- House on Large lot, quite street. - The perfect place to call Home, first time on the market in many years. Newly updated, fresh installed carpet, paint, recessed lighting with fans in all bedrooms, new paved long driveway offers plenty of off street gated parking in addition to the 2 car garage with washer dryer, additional large storage shed in back yard. Big rear patio area for entertaining. Recently updated kitchen. Schedule a showing and be one of the first to apply and get it before its gone! Great location, Shopping and freeway close.



(RLNE5652742)