Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

832 Hanover St 4

832 Hanover St · (831) 239-8970
Location

832 Hanover St, Santa Cruz, CA 95062
Eastside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 4 · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
oven
Property Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Seabright Beauty - Property Id: 292621

Apt #4 New kitchen with marble counters, new flooring.

mirrored doors on three closets/ bathroom: new acrylic tub and tile, new cabinets, new flooring, Newer kitchen marble counter

Very Spacious Apartment. Close to everything Seabright and Soquel Ave. Please look at the Virtual tour.
https://view.ricohtours.com/d95868b1-c019-4e59-a6be-93a68f2983bb/53065206-b411-4025-838c-df54e5b1bc3d

and call for an appointment. 831-239-8970
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292621
Property Id 292621

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5827846)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 832 Hanover St 4 have any available units?
832 Hanover St 4 has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Santa Cruz, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Cruz Rent Report.
What amenities does 832 Hanover St 4 have?
Some of 832 Hanover St 4's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 832 Hanover St 4 currently offering any rent specials?
832 Hanover St 4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 832 Hanover St 4 pet-friendly?
No, 832 Hanover St 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Cruz.
Does 832 Hanover St 4 offer parking?
No, 832 Hanover St 4 does not offer parking.
Does 832 Hanover St 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 832 Hanover St 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 832 Hanover St 4 have a pool?
No, 832 Hanover St 4 does not have a pool.
Does 832 Hanover St 4 have accessible units?
No, 832 Hanover St 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 832 Hanover St 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 832 Hanover St 4 has units with dishwashers.
