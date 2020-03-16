832 Hanover St 4

Amenities
Seabright Beauty - Property Id: 292621
Apt #4 New kitchen with marble counters, new flooring.
mirrored doors on three closets/ bathroom: new acrylic tub and tile, new cabinets, new flooring, Newer kitchen marble counter
Very Spacious Apartment. Close to everything Seabright and Soquel Ave. Please look at the Virtual tour.
https://view.ricohtours.com/d95868b1-c019-4e59-a6be-93a68f2983bb/53065206-b411-4025-838c-df54e5b1bc3d
and call for an appointment. 831-239-8970
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292621
Property Id 292621
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5827846)