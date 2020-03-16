832 Hanover St 4

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated some paid utils range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Seabright Beauty - Property Id: 292621



Apt #4 New kitchen with marble counters, new flooring.



mirrored doors on three closets/ bathroom: new acrylic tub and tile, new cabinets, new flooring, Newer kitchen marble counter



Very Spacious Apartment. Close to everything Seabright and Soquel Ave. Please look at the Virtual tour.

https://view.ricohtours.com/d95868b1-c019-4e59-a6be-93a68f2983bb/53065206-b411-4025-838c-df54e5b1bc3d



and call for an appointment. 831-239-8970

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292621

Property Id 292621



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5827846)