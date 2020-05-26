All apartments in Santa Cruz
Find more places like
229 2nd Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Cruz, CA
/
229 2nd Ave
Last updated April 22 2020 at 9:50 AM

229 2nd Ave

229 2nd Avenue · (360) 566-4842
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Santa Cruz
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

229 2nd Avenue, Santa Cruz, CA 95062
Eastside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $2600 · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1026 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available 04/15/20 Located on one of the most coveted streets in all of Seabright, this quintessential beach house is just waiting for the lucky new owner to create their own lasting memories. Rarely does an opportunity like this come along. Every detail of the home has been painstakingly designed to embrace beach living at it's finest. Find yourself just steps to Seabright Beach, Santa Cruz Yacht Harbor and many fine restaurants. Relax and enjoy the sights and sounds living in this unique area of Santa Cruz bring alive.

(RLNE5672861)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 229 2nd Ave have any available units?
229 2nd Ave has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Santa Cruz, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Cruz Rent Report.
What amenities does 229 2nd Ave have?
Some of 229 2nd Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 229 2nd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
229 2nd Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 229 2nd Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 229 2nd Ave is pet friendly.
Does 229 2nd Ave offer parking?
Yes, 229 2nd Ave does offer parking.
Does 229 2nd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 229 2nd Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 229 2nd Ave have a pool?
No, 229 2nd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 229 2nd Ave have accessible units?
No, 229 2nd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 229 2nd Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 229 2nd Ave has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Nanda on Pacific
1457 Pacific Avenue
Santa Cruz, CA 95060
Five55 Pacific
555 Pacific Avenue
Santa Cruz, CA 95060
Cypress Point
101 Felix St
Santa Cruz, CA 95060
Pacific Shores
1240 Shaffer Rd
Santa Cruz, CA 95060
1010 Pacific Apartments
1010 Pacific Ave
Santa Cruz, CA 95060

Similar Pages

Santa Cruz 1 BedroomsSanta Cruz 2 BedroomsSanta Cruz Apartments with BalconySanta Cruz Apartments with ParkingSanta Cruz Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CASalinas, CAPacifica, CACastro Valley, CASouth San Francisco, CASan Bruno, CABurlingame, CANewark, CALos Gatos, CAMonterey, CAMenlo Park, CABelmont, CASan Lorenzo, CALos Altos, CAGilroy, CAMarina, CAMorgan Hill, CASan Carlos, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WestsideDowntown Santa Cruz

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East BayUniversity of California-San Francisco