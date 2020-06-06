227 Blackburn Street B

Amenities
227 Blackburn Street - Unit B Available 08/01/20 Downtown Santa Cruz - Great 4 BR / 2 BA Duplex - Minutes to UCSC - Nice, well maintained, 4 Bedroom, 2 full Bathroom Duplex, downtown Santa Cruz, beach, shopping, dining and entertainment. Washer & Dryer in unit. Co-signers welcome. $4500 per month, $6750 security deposit due at signing. Maximum of 5 Tenants. No pets. No smoking. To apply go to Power West Properties.com
Power West Properties
818 Pearl Alley, Suite B
Santa Cruz, CA 95060
DRE 00868943
(RLNE5917203)