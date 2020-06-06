All apartments in Santa Cruz
227 Blackburn Street B

227 Blackburn St · (831) 800-6310
Location

227 Blackburn St, Santa Cruz, CA 95060
Westside

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 227 Blackburn Street - Unit B · Avail. Aug 1

$4,500

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
227 Blackburn Street - Unit B Available 08/01/20 Downtown Santa Cruz - Great 4 BR / 2 BA Duplex - Minutes to UCSC - Nice, well maintained, 4 Bedroom, 2 full Bathroom Duplex, downtown Santa Cruz, beach, shopping, dining and entertainment. Washer & Dryer in unit. Co-signers welcome. $4500 per month, $6750 security deposit due at signing. Maximum of 5 Tenants. No pets. No smoking. To apply go to Power West Properties.com

Power West Properties
818 Pearl Alley, Suite B
Santa Cruz, CA 95060
DRE 00868943

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5917203)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 227 Blackburn Street B have any available units?
227 Blackburn Street B has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Santa Cruz, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Cruz Rent Report.
Is 227 Blackburn Street B currently offering any rent specials?
227 Blackburn Street B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 227 Blackburn Street B pet-friendly?
No, 227 Blackburn Street B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Cruz.
Does 227 Blackburn Street B offer parking?
No, 227 Blackburn Street B does not offer parking.
Does 227 Blackburn Street B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 227 Blackburn Street B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 227 Blackburn Street B have a pool?
No, 227 Blackburn Street B does not have a pool.
Does 227 Blackburn Street B have accessible units?
No, 227 Blackburn Street B does not have accessible units.
Does 227 Blackburn Street B have units with dishwashers?
No, 227 Blackburn Street B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 227 Blackburn Street B have units with air conditioning?
No, 227 Blackburn Street B does not have units with air conditioning.
