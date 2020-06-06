All apartments in Santa Cruz
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

222 Grandview Street

222 Grandview Street · (831) 685-8588 ext. 622
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

222 Grandview Street, Santa Cruz, CA 95060
Westside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 222 Grandview Street · Avail. now

$3,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1259 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is a 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath home on the upper Westside of Santa Cruz. Close to Natural Bridges beach, 2 story with many upgrades such as travertine flooring, granite counters, gas stove, 2 master bedroom suites, sunken tub, gas fireplace, enclosed backyard, 1 car garage. Tenant pays all utilities. No co signers. NO PETS. $3675/month. Security Deposit $5512. Available June 15.

Call property management Suzanne Teixeira dre00923308
Bailey Property Management @ 831 600-4335.

(RLNE5765547)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 Grandview Street have any available units?
222 Grandview Street has a unit available for $3,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Santa Cruz, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Cruz Rent Report.
What amenities does 222 Grandview Street have?
Some of 222 Grandview Street's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 Grandview Street currently offering any rent specials?
222 Grandview Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 Grandview Street pet-friendly?
No, 222 Grandview Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Cruz.
Does 222 Grandview Street offer parking?
Yes, 222 Grandview Street does offer parking.
Does 222 Grandview Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 222 Grandview Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 Grandview Street have a pool?
No, 222 Grandview Street does not have a pool.
Does 222 Grandview Street have accessible units?
No, 222 Grandview Street does not have accessible units.
Does 222 Grandview Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 222 Grandview Street does not have units with dishwashers.
