Last updated June 17 2020 at 9:50 PM

114 Maple Street

114 Maple Street · (831) 200-9083
Location

114 Maple Street, Santa Cruz, CA 95060
Downtown Santa Cruz

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Coming available is an updated 1 bed 1 bath apartment in a gated complex near downtown Santa Cruz. This home is located within walking distance to shopping, dining, Downtown Santa Cruz, beaches, Boardwalk, Wharf and public transportation.

This Home Features:
***Laminate Flooring
***Updated Kitchen
***Granite Countertops
***Stainless Appliances
***Updated Bathroom
***Washer/Dryer in Unit
***Cat friendly (case by case basis)

Applications available online at ccrentalpro.com

Tenant Pays: PG&E, $110 Utility Fee covering water, sewer, trash

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,995, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $1,995, Available 6/18/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 114 Maple Street have any available units?
114 Maple Street has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Santa Cruz, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Cruz Rent Report.
What amenities does 114 Maple Street have?
Some of 114 Maple Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 114 Maple Street currently offering any rent specials?
114 Maple Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 Maple Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 114 Maple Street is pet friendly.
Does 114 Maple Street offer parking?
No, 114 Maple Street does not offer parking.
Does 114 Maple Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 114 Maple Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 Maple Street have a pool?
No, 114 Maple Street does not have a pool.
Does 114 Maple Street have accessible units?
No, 114 Maple Street does not have accessible units.
Does 114 Maple Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 114 Maple Street does not have units with dishwashers.
