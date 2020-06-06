114 Maple Street

Amenities

Coming available is an updated 1 bed 1 bath apartment in a gated complex near downtown Santa Cruz. This home is located within walking distance to shopping, dining, Downtown Santa Cruz, beaches, Boardwalk, Wharf and public transportation.



This Home Features:

***Laminate Flooring

***Updated Kitchen

***Granite Countertops

***Stainless Appliances

***Updated Bathroom

***Washer/Dryer in Unit

***Cat friendly (case by case basis)



Applications available online at ccrentalpro.com



Tenant Pays: PG&E, $110 Utility Fee covering water, sewer, trash



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,995, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $1,995, Available 6/18/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.