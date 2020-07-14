Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities concierge courtyard elevator 24hr gym on-site laundry parking internet access cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 alarm system bike storage clubhouse e-payments game room green community key fob access lobby package receiving pool table

1010 Pacific Apartments offers sleek urban living in the heart of Santa Cruz, just moments from the boardwalk near Highway 1 and 17. Responding specifically to your needs, sophisticated designs feature one, two and three bedroom arrangements. Homes showcase upgraded interior finishes including maple cabinets, designer flooring and countertops, culinary kitchens with Energystar Maytag appliances and a custom interior paint palette. 1010 Pacific also offers penthouse residences featuring premier finishes including custom cherry cabinetry, polished granite countertops and wood flooring. Located on the concierge levels of the property, penthouses also offer expansive panoramic ocean, hillside and city views. Pay Rent By Credit Cards.