Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:29 AM

1010 Pacific Apartments

1010 Pacific Ave · (831) 661-9790
Location

1010 Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz, CA 95060
Downtown Santa Cruz

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 605 · Avail. now

$3,238

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 837 sqft

Unit 505 · Avail. now

$3,262

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 837 sqft

Unit 320 · Avail. now

$3,302

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 837 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1010 Pacific Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
concierge
courtyard
elevator
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
alarm system
bike storage
clubhouse
e-payments
game room
green community
key fob access
lobby
package receiving
pool table
1010 Pacific Apartments offers sleek urban living in the heart of Santa Cruz, just moments from the boardwalk near Highway 1 and 17. Responding specifically to your needs, sophisticated designs feature one, two and three bedroom arrangements. Homes showcase upgraded interior finishes including maple cabinets, designer flooring and countertops, culinary kitchens with Energystar Maytag appliances and a custom interior paint palette. 1010 Pacific also offers penthouse residences featuring premier finishes including custom cherry cabinetry, polished granite countertops and wood flooring. Located on the concierge levels of the property, penthouses also offer expansive panoramic ocean, hillside and city views. Pay Rent By Credit Cards.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $39
Deposit: $700- studio, $900- 1x1, $1100 2x2, $1300 3x2
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $950
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: No aggressive breeds, max weigh is 50lbs
Dogs
deposit: $950
rent: $50
Cats
deposit: $950
rent: $50
Parking Details: Covered lot. Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1010 Pacific Apartments have any available units?
1010 Pacific Apartments has 7 units available starting at $3,238 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Santa Cruz, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Cruz Rent Report.
What amenities does 1010 Pacific Apartments have?
Some of 1010 Pacific Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1010 Pacific Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
1010 Pacific Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1010 Pacific Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, 1010 Pacific Apartments is pet friendly.
Does 1010 Pacific Apartments offer parking?
Yes, 1010 Pacific Apartments offers parking.
Does 1010 Pacific Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1010 Pacific Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1010 Pacific Apartments have a pool?
No, 1010 Pacific Apartments does not have a pool.
Does 1010 Pacific Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, 1010 Pacific Apartments has accessible units.
Does 1010 Pacific Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1010 Pacific Apartments has units with dishwashers.
