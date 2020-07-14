1010 Pacific Apartments

Lease Length: 2-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $39
Deposit: $700- studio, $900- 1x1, $1100 2x2, $1300 3x2
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $950
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: No aggressive breeds, max weigh is 50lbs
Dogs
deposit: $950
rent: $50
Cats
deposit: $950
rent: $50
Parking Details: Covered lot. Parking Lot;Garage.