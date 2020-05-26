2910 Leotar Circle

Amenities
Spacious 3 bed/2.5 bath End Unit Townhome In Santa Cruz - Wonderful townhome style end unit in great central location close to everything. This unit is move in ready with upgrades and amenities throughout, a bright open kitchen, fireplace in the living room and lots of storage. All the bedrooms upstairs have vaulted ceilings and sliders to outdoor decks. The master bedroom suite with bath has a cozy fireplace and sitting area that could also make a nice office area. This property also features a 2 car attached garage. Major storage area in the attic! Priced out of the home market? Come see this property, it feels like a home!
Utilities: Water & Garbage
Term: 1 yr lease
Laundry: Washer & Dryer in Unit
Parking: Attached 2 car garage
Pets: No Pets
