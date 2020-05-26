All apartments in Santa Cruz County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2910 Leotar Circle

2910 Leotar Circle · (831) 477-7934 ext. 109
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2910 Leotar Circle, Santa Cruz County, CA 95062

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2910 Leotar Circle · Avail. now

$3,200

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1448 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Spacious 3 bed/2.5 bath End Unit Townhome In Santa Cruz - Wonderful townhome style end unit in great central location close to everything. This unit is move in ready with upgrades and amenities throughout, a bright open kitchen, fireplace in the living room and lots of storage. All the bedrooms upstairs have vaulted ceilings and sliders to outdoor decks. The master bedroom suite with bath has a cozy fireplace and sitting area that could also make a nice office area. This property also features a 2 car attached garage. Major storage area in the attic! Priced out of the home market? Come see this property, it feels like a home!

Utilities: Water & Garbage
Term: 1 yr lease
Laundry: Washer & Dryer in Unit
Parking: Attached 2 car garage
Pets: No Pets

Property is Managed by Kendall & Potter Property Management CalBRE#00420520

Visit www.montereycoast.com for additional details, qualification criteria, pet screening and to complete an online application.

Please watch our virtual video tour through our YouTube channel listed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tc_8JTHF2hs&t=2s

(RLNE5906395)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2910 Leotar Circle have any available units?
2910 Leotar Circle has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2910 Leotar Circle have?
Some of 2910 Leotar Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2910 Leotar Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2910 Leotar Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2910 Leotar Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2910 Leotar Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2910 Leotar Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2910 Leotar Circle offers parking.
Does 2910 Leotar Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2910 Leotar Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2910 Leotar Circle have a pool?
Yes, 2910 Leotar Circle has a pool.
Does 2910 Leotar Circle have accessible units?
No, 2910 Leotar Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2910 Leotar Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2910 Leotar Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2910 Leotar Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 2910 Leotar Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
