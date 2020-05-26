All apartments in Santa Cruz County
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:47 AM

120 Green Valley Rd Lower

120 Green Valley Road · (831) 334-9416
Location

120 Green Valley Road, Santa Cruz County, CA 95066

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit Lower · Avail. now

$1,400

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

dogs allowed
parking
gym
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
Unit Lower Available 06/01/20 Private secure studio/near Scotts Valley - Property Id: 89097

Fully appointed studio (separate bathroom with full shower/vanity: kitchen with apt. sized fridge, stove with oven) with private entrance and surrounding fenced yard on private road. Safe, secure, quite, lots of sunshine and fresh air. Adjacent to Bean Creek, llamas, horses, goats, chickens all on a private yellow brick road to safely exercise upon. Parking for up to two tenants. Rent is $1,400mo. With $2,800 security deposit. 1 Pet allowed after presentation. Monthly rent INCLUDES water, trash ONLY. Landscape maintenance is tenants responsibility. Electric is billed separately monthly with verification. NO SMOKING OR VAPING ALLOWED ANYWHERE/ANYTIME ON PROPERTY.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/89097
Property Id 89097

(RLNE5774412)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

