120 Green Valley Rd Lower

Amenities

dogs allowed parking gym some paid utils range oven

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking

Unit Lower Available 06/01/20 Private secure studio/near Scotts Valley - Property Id: 89097



Fully appointed studio (separate bathroom with full shower/vanity: kitchen with apt. sized fridge, stove with oven) with private entrance and surrounding fenced yard on private road. Safe, secure, quite, lots of sunshine and fresh air. Adjacent to Bean Creek, llamas, horses, goats, chickens all on a private yellow brick road to safely exercise upon. Parking for up to two tenants. Rent is $1,400mo. With $2,800 security deposit. 1 Pet allowed after presentation. Monthly rent INCLUDES water, trash ONLY. Landscape maintenance is tenants responsibility. Electric is billed separately monthly with verification. NO SMOKING OR VAPING ALLOWED ANYWHERE/ANYTIME ON PROPERTY.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/89097

Property Id 89097



(RLNE5774412)