All apartments in Santa Clarita
Find more places like The Retreat.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Clarita, CA
/
The Retreat
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:57 AM

The Retreat

22900 Oak Ridge Dr · (661) 402-8409
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Santa Clarita
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

22900 Oak Ridge Dr, Santa Clarita, CA 91350

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 061 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,910

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 122 · Avail. Aug 17

$2,145

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1010 sqft

Unit 027 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,145

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1010 sqft

Unit 065 · Avail. Aug 6

$2,145

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1010 sqft

See 4+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 022 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,440

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1126 sqft

Unit 048 · Avail. now

$2,440

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1126 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Retreat.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
accessible
bbq/grill
dog grooming area
fire pit
Located in the heart of Santa Clarita, The Retreat is a rare find! The spacious Santa Clarita, CA apartment homes with fully renovated interiors are the perfect place to call home. Our one, two, and three-bedroom apartments offer spacious interiors featuring quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, modern cabinetry, fireplaces, and wood-style flooring all designed to fit as your ideal new home. Located just minutes from premier retail, dining, entertainment, and outdoor activities, The Retreat earns its name. Everything you have been seeking is available at our apartments. Experience the new look and indulge in the amenities being customized to set the bar of Santa Clarita living to a new level!

Our pet-friendly apartment amenities include two pools, two spas, a fitness center, and a clubhouse. The Retreat has a fresh new look and our amenity spaces have been enhanced to a fresh, modern taste leaving you ready to indulge, relax, and unwind! There's a pet park for Fido to enjo

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2 allowed
rent: $50
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Covered lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Retreat have any available units?
The Retreat has 10 units available starting at $1,910 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Santa Clarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Clarita Rent Report.
What amenities does The Retreat have?
Some of The Retreat's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Retreat currently offering any rent specials?
The Retreat is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Retreat pet-friendly?
Yes, The Retreat is pet friendly.
Does The Retreat offer parking?
Yes, The Retreat offers parking.
Does The Retreat have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Retreat offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Retreat have a pool?
Yes, The Retreat has a pool.
Does The Retreat have accessible units?
Yes, The Retreat has accessible units.
Does The Retreat have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Retreat has units with dishwashers.
Interested in The Retreat?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Riverpark apartment homes
27303 Sara St
Santa Clarita, CA 91387
Portofino
24452 Valencia Blvd
Santa Clarita, CA 91355
Canyon Terrace Apartments
22640 Garzota Dr
Santa Clarita, CA 91350
Townhomes at Lost Canyon
18179 W Terra Verde Pl
Santa Clarita, CA 91387
Canyon Country Villas
26741 Isabella Pkwy
Santa Clarita, CA 91351
The Village
23700 Valle del Oro
Santa Clarita, CA 91321
Monterra Ridge
28085 Whites Canyon Rd
Santa Clarita, CA 91351
Sand Canyon Villas And Townhomes
28923 N Prairie Ln
Santa Clarita, CA 91387

Similar Pages

Santa Clarita 1 BedroomsSanta Clarita 2 Bedrooms
Santa Clarita Apartments with PoolSanta Clarita Pet Friendly Places
Santa Clarita Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Torrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAVentura, CADowney, CA
Simi Valley, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CACamarillo, CALa Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of the ArtsCollege of the Canyons
The Master's University and SeminaryCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity