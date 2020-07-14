Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park elevator gym parking pool cats allowed accessible bbq/grill dog grooming area fire pit

Located in the heart of Santa Clarita, The Retreat is a rare find! The spacious Santa Clarita, CA apartment homes with fully renovated interiors are the perfect place to call home. Our one, two, and three-bedroom apartments offer spacious interiors featuring quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, modern cabinetry, fireplaces, and wood-style flooring all designed to fit as your ideal new home. Located just minutes from premier retail, dining, entertainment, and outdoor activities, The Retreat earns its name. Everything you have been seeking is available at our apartments. Experience the new look and indulge in the amenities being customized to set the bar of Santa Clarita living to a new level!



Our pet-friendly apartment amenities include two pools, two spas, a fitness center, and a clubhouse. The Retreat has a fresh new look and our amenity spaces have been enhanced to a fresh, modern taste leaving you ready to indulge, relax, and unwind! There's a pet park for Fido to enjo