Amenities

We offer a variety of tour options including in person, virtual and self guided tours. Live at Canyon Terrace Apartments in Santa Clarita, California 91350 and enjoy relaxed living in the hills above Los Angeles. Our apartment homes feature upgraded kitchens and baths in select homes with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and modern cabinetry with plenty of storage space. Each home includes private patio or balcony and wood flooring throughout. Smart home technology including locks and thermostat available! Our community is pet friendly and smoke free, offering a swimming pool, spa, clubhouse, on site recycling and picnic area with barbeque. We are close to parks, off street trails, golf courses, schools, shopping, and entertainment. Located just 35 miles from downtown Los Angeles. Minimum FICO score of 550 average score for all leaseholders required. Guarantors welcome! BY PROVIDING YOUR PHONE NUMBER, YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES. Must be 18 or older to participate in Aimco text messaging information and appointments. You may only enter the program with a mobile number that is registered to you. Message and data rates apply. The program is governed by Aimco Text Messaging Terms and Conditions provided at AimcoTextTerms.com, Aimco Text Messaging Privacy Policy provided at AimcoTextPrivacy.com and Aimco General Privacy Policy provided at AimcoPrivacy.com. Text STOP to receive stop receiving text message reminders or HELP for assistance.