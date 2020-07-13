All apartments in Santa Clarita
Canyon Terrace Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:51 PM

Canyon Terrace Apartments

22640 Garzota Dr · (661) 490-9387
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

22640 Garzota Dr, Santa Clarita, CA 91350

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 153 · Avail. now

$1,730

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 460 sqft

Unit 245 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,820

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 570 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 268 · Avail. now

$2,010

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 860 sqft

Unit 271 · Avail. Aug 25

$2,060

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 860 sqft

Unit 204 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,910

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Canyon Terrace Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
parking
We offer a variety of tour options including in person, virtual and self guided tours. Live at Canyon Terrace Apartments in Santa Clarita, California 91350 and enjoy relaxed living in the hills above Los Angeles. Our apartment homes feature upgraded kitchens and baths in select homes with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and modern cabinetry with plenty of storage space. Each home includes private patio or balcony and wood flooring throughout. Smart home technology including locks and thermostat available! Our community is pet friendly and smoke free, offering a swimming pool, spa, clubhouse, on site recycling and picnic area with barbeque. We are close to parks, off street trails, golf courses, schools, shopping, and entertainment. Located just 35 miles from downtown Los Angeles. Minimum FICO score of 550 average score for all leaseholders required. Guarantors welcome! BY PROVIDING YOUR PHONE NUMBER, YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES. Must be 18 or older to participate in Aimco text messaging information and appointments. You may only enter the program with a mobile number that is registered to you. Message and data rates apply. The program is governed by Aimco Text Messaging Terms and Conditions provided at AimcoTextTerms.com, Aimco Text Messaging Privacy Policy provided at AimcoTextPrivacy.com and Aimco General Privacy Policy provided at AimcoPrivacy.com. Text STOP to receive stop receiving text message reminders or HELP for assistance.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $42 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $50
Dogs
restrictions: Our pet-friendly apartments welcome most breeds of dogs. However, because certain dogs do not thrive in a community environment, we cannot accommodate the following breeds, dogs resembling these breeds, or mixes of these breeds: Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Husky, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler and Wolf Hybrid.
Parking Details: Street, assigned. Street parking for guests and residents is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Surface lot, assigned: $20/month. 1-bedroom homes may purchase 1 assigned space; 2-bedroom homes may purchase 2 assigned spaces. Fee is per space. Covered lot, assigned: $30/month. None, assigned: $35/month. Covered parking spaces are available.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Canyon Terrace Apartments have any available units?
Canyon Terrace Apartments has 6 units available starting at $1,730 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Santa Clarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Clarita Rent Report.
What amenities does Canyon Terrace Apartments have?
Some of Canyon Terrace Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Canyon Terrace Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Canyon Terrace Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Canyon Terrace Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Canyon Terrace Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Canyon Terrace Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Canyon Terrace Apartments offers parking.
Does Canyon Terrace Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Canyon Terrace Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Canyon Terrace Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Canyon Terrace Apartments has a pool.
Does Canyon Terrace Apartments have accessible units?
No, Canyon Terrace Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Canyon Terrace Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Canyon Terrace Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
