Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:36 PM

29002 Poppy Meadow Street

29002 Poppy Meadow Street · (661) 714-4069
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

29002 Poppy Meadow Street, Santa Clarita, CA 91387

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1464 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Now for Lease! Welcome to 29002 Poppy Meadow Street! Set on a peaceful street, located on a Flag lot is this stunning Canyon Country 2-story home is the perfect place for you and your family! The exterior presents a nicely landscaped yard (new grass) with a large wide driveway and an attached 2-car garage. This home boasts a floor-plan with 1,464-SqFt, 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Features include well-illuminated rooms with high ceilings, beautiful flooring (Spanish tile), archways, plantation shutters, crown moldings and a fireplace that can be found in the living room. The second floor has a large Master bedroom that has a private bathroom. The backyard features a nice open space to relax or entertain. There is large swimming pool and spa, along with a lush green lawn, a fire-pit, a built-in BBQ area and even a large patio where you can add outdoor seating.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29002 Poppy Meadow Street have any available units?
29002 Poppy Meadow Street has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Santa Clarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Clarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 29002 Poppy Meadow Street have?
Some of 29002 Poppy Meadow Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29002 Poppy Meadow Street currently offering any rent specials?
29002 Poppy Meadow Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29002 Poppy Meadow Street pet-friendly?
No, 29002 Poppy Meadow Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Clarita.
Does 29002 Poppy Meadow Street offer parking?
Yes, 29002 Poppy Meadow Street does offer parking.
Does 29002 Poppy Meadow Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29002 Poppy Meadow Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29002 Poppy Meadow Street have a pool?
Yes, 29002 Poppy Meadow Street has a pool.
Does 29002 Poppy Meadow Street have accessible units?
No, 29002 Poppy Meadow Street does not have accessible units.
Does 29002 Poppy Meadow Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29002 Poppy Meadow Street has units with dishwashers.
