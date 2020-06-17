Amenities

Now for Lease! Welcome to 29002 Poppy Meadow Street! Set on a peaceful street, located on a Flag lot is this stunning Canyon Country 2-story home is the perfect place for you and your family! The exterior presents a nicely landscaped yard (new grass) with a large wide driveway and an attached 2-car garage. This home boasts a floor-plan with 1,464-SqFt, 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Features include well-illuminated rooms with high ceilings, beautiful flooring (Spanish tile), archways, plantation shutters, crown moldings and a fireplace that can be found in the living room. The second floor has a large Master bedroom that has a private bathroom. The backyard features a nice open space to relax or entertain. There is large swimming pool and spa, along with a lush green lawn, a fire-pit, a built-in BBQ area and even a large patio where you can add outdoor seating.