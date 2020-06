Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel pool playground

Unit Amenities hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse on-site laundry playground pool tennis court

BEAUTIFUL 2 bedroom, 2 full bath COMPLETELY REMODELED UPPER UNIT. Everything is brand new and ready for move-in! Quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, wood like floors throughout, Nest system, new windows and much more! No need to use the community laundry room, this home has it's own washer/dryer hookup. Lakeshore community offers many amenities including tennis, basketball, pools, community center, playground and more! Easy commuter access to the freeway.