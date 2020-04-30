All apartments in Santa Clarita
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:11 AM

24450 Main St

24450 Main Street · (310) 499-3579
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

24450 Main Street, Santa Clarita, CA 91321

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 255 · Avail. now

$2,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1167 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
stainless steel
media room
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
media room
Newhall Crossings Residences features 47 BRAND NEW, modern & luxurious apartments that have spacious floor plans with private balconies & views. Newhall Crossings offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments ranging from 918 to 1,519 square feet. These apartments are divided into 2 buildings, which surround a common public plaza with trendy shops and restaurants. All the units have stainless steel appliances and beautiful white quartz counter tops in the kitchen. All appliances and washer/dryer are included. Parking included. This complex is conveniently located next to an upcoming 7-screen movie theater, many restaurants, lifestyle activities and fun nightlife. Next to the Old Town Newhall Library. MetroLink Station. William S. Hart Park. Easy access to the 14 & 5 freeways. Prime Santa Clarita.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24450 Main St have any available units?
24450 Main St has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Santa Clarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Clarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 24450 Main St have?
Some of 24450 Main St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24450 Main St currently offering any rent specials?
24450 Main St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24450 Main St pet-friendly?
No, 24450 Main St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Clarita.
Does 24450 Main St offer parking?
Yes, 24450 Main St does offer parking.
Does 24450 Main St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24450 Main St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24450 Main St have a pool?
No, 24450 Main St does not have a pool.
Does 24450 Main St have accessible units?
No, 24450 Main St does not have accessible units.
Does 24450 Main St have units with dishwashers?
No, 24450 Main St does not have units with dishwashers.
