24450 Main St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking stainless steel media room

Newhall Crossings Residences features 47 BRAND NEW, modern & luxurious apartments that have spacious floor plans with private balconies & views. Newhall Crossings offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments ranging from 918 to 1,519 square feet. These apartments are divided into 2 buildings, which surround a common public plaza with trendy shops and restaurants. All the units have stainless steel appliances and beautiful white quartz counter tops in the kitchen. All appliances and washer/dryer are included. Parking included. This complex is conveniently located next to an upcoming 7-screen movie theater, many restaurants, lifestyle activities and fun nightlife. Next to the Old Town Newhall Library. MetroLink Station. William S. Hart Park. Easy access to the 14 & 5 freeways. Prime Santa Clarita.