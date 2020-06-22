All apartments in Santa Clarita
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:33 PM

24111 West Del Monte Drive - 1

24111 Del Monte Dr · (661) 309-5499
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

24111 Del Monte Dr, Santa Clarita, CA 91355

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
tennis court
2 Master Bedrooms in the heart of Valencia! Both bedrooms have full bathrooms and are on opposite end of unit for privacy. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings in living room and cozy fireplace to enjoy on cold winter nights. Large balcony located off living room. Kitchen offers granite counter tops, refrigerator, gas range, microwave, dishwasher, breakfast bar and separate eating area. Main master bedroom has walk-in closet, sliding glass door to the balcony and double sink vanity in dressing room. Second master bedroom also has a walk-in closet, high ceilings and plantation shutters. Two assigned side by side subterranean parking spots. HOA includes 3 pools, spas, tennis court, lush landscaping & plenty of guest parking. Walking distance to shopping, restaurants and more. Owner may consider a small pet. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included.. AVAILABLE NOW

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24111 West Del Monte Drive - 1 have any available units?
24111 West Del Monte Drive - 1 has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Santa Clarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Clarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 24111 West Del Monte Drive - 1 have?
Some of 24111 West Del Monte Drive - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24111 West Del Monte Drive - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
24111 West Del Monte Drive - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24111 West Del Monte Drive - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 24111 West Del Monte Drive - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 24111 West Del Monte Drive - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 24111 West Del Monte Drive - 1 does offer parking.
Does 24111 West Del Monte Drive - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24111 West Del Monte Drive - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24111 West Del Monte Drive - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 24111 West Del Monte Drive - 1 has a pool.
Does 24111 West Del Monte Drive - 1 have accessible units?
No, 24111 West Del Monte Drive - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 24111 West Del Monte Drive - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24111 West Del Monte Drive - 1 has units with dishwashers.
