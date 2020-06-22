24111 West Del Monte Drive - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage guest parking tennis court

2 Master Bedrooms in the heart of Valencia! Both bedrooms have full bathrooms and are on opposite end of unit for privacy. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings in living room and cozy fireplace to enjoy on cold winter nights. Large balcony located off living room. Kitchen offers granite counter tops, refrigerator, gas range, microwave, dishwasher, breakfast bar and separate eating area. Main master bedroom has walk-in closet, sliding glass door to the balcony and double sink vanity in dressing room. Second master bedroom also has a walk-in closet, high ceilings and plantation shutters. Two assigned side by side subterranean parking spots. HOA includes 3 pools, spas, tennis court, lush landscaping & plenty of guest parking. Walking distance to shopping, restaurants and more. Owner may consider a small pet. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included.. AVAILABLE NOW