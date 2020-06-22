23491 Thornewood Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Lovely Executive Home in prestigious Hidden Valley! Located at the end of a culdesac with an oversized driveway on an over 13K sf VIEW lot! This home features tile, carpet and wood flooring, open kitchen, granite counters with breakfast bar, stainless appliances, dark wood cabinets, formal dining with built in dining buffet, a separate wet bar, large living room with vaulted ceilings, french doors, and family room with fireplace. All bedrooms up with wood flooring throughout, large master with plantation shutters, 2 closets, comfortable sitting area with fireplace and large bath. Convenient upstairs laundry room, whole house fan, ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Step outside to enjoy the beautiful, large backyard with luscious greenery and amazing view! Large side yards and 3 car garage. HOA features community pool and spa, tennis courts, gated park, hiking trails, all within walking distance from your front door! Close to freeway, shopping, and public transportation