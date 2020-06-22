All apartments in Santa Clarita
23491 Thornewood Drive
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:46 AM

23491 Thornewood Drive

23491 Thornwood Drive · (661) 964-1600
Location

23491 Thornwood Drive, Santa Clarita, CA 91321
Canyon Country Crest Villas

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,700

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2686 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Lovely Executive Home in prestigious Hidden Valley! Located at the end of a culdesac with an oversized driveway on an over 13K sf VIEW lot! This home features tile, carpet and wood flooring, open kitchen, granite counters with breakfast bar, stainless appliances, dark wood cabinets, formal dining with built in dining buffet, a separate wet bar, large living room with vaulted ceilings, french doors, and family room with fireplace. All bedrooms up with wood flooring throughout, large master with plantation shutters, 2 closets, comfortable sitting area with fireplace and large bath. Convenient upstairs laundry room, whole house fan, ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Step outside to enjoy the beautiful, large backyard with luscious greenery and amazing view! Large side yards and 3 car garage. HOA features community pool and spa, tennis courts, gated park, hiking trails, all within walking distance from your front door! Close to freeway, shopping, and public transportation

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23491 Thornewood Drive have any available units?
23491 Thornewood Drive has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Santa Clarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Clarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 23491 Thornewood Drive have?
Some of 23491 Thornewood Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23491 Thornewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
23491 Thornewood Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23491 Thornewood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 23491 Thornewood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Clarita.
Does 23491 Thornewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 23491 Thornewood Drive does offer parking.
Does 23491 Thornewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23491 Thornewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23491 Thornewood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 23491 Thornewood Drive has a pool.
Does 23491 Thornewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 23491 Thornewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 23491 Thornewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23491 Thornewood Drive has units with dishwashers.
