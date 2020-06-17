All apartments in Santa Clarita
Find more places like 18510 Olympian Ct..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Clarita, CA
/
18510 Olympian Ct.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

18510 Olympian Ct.

18510 Olympian Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Clarita
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

18510 Olympian Court, Santa Clarita, CA 91351
Shangri La

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 bed 3 bath $3,300.00 Shangri-la Canyon country house RENT - Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home for rent in Canyon country up Shangri-la. 2 car garage and large backyard with views! contact Sunny at 818-271-7984 to view.

(RLNE5617501)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18510 Olympian Ct. have any available units?
18510 Olympian Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Clarita, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Clarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Clarita Rent Report.
Is 18510 Olympian Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
18510 Olympian Ct. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18510 Olympian Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 18510 Olympian Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Clarita.
Does 18510 Olympian Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 18510 Olympian Ct. does offer parking.
Does 18510 Olympian Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18510 Olympian Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18510 Olympian Ct. have a pool?
No, 18510 Olympian Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 18510 Olympian Ct. have accessible units?
No, 18510 Olympian Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 18510 Olympian Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 18510 Olympian Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18510 Olympian Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 18510 Olympian Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Riverpark apartment homes
27303 Sara St
Santa Clarita, CA 91387
Montecito
24640 Town Center Dr
Santa Clarita, CA 91355
Promenade at Town Center
24905 Magic Mountain Pkwy
Santa Clarita, CA 91355
River Ranch Townhomes
18005 Annes Cir
Santa Clarita, CA 91387
Sand Canyon Ranch Apartments
28856 N Silver Saddle Cir
Santa Clarita, CA 91387
Diamond Park
27940 Solamint Rd
Santa Clarita, CA 91350
Stonecreek Apartment Homes
23855 Arroyo Park Dr
Santa Clarita, CA 91355
Skycrest
27800 McBean Pkwy
Santa Clarita, CA 91354

Similar Pages

Santa Clarita 1 BedroomsSanta Clarita 2 Bedrooms
Santa Clarita Apartments with PoolSanta Clarita Dog Friendly Apartments
Santa Clarita Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Torrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAVentura, CADowney, CA
Simi Valley, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CACamarillo, CALa Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of the ArtsCollege of the Canyons
The Master's University and SeminaryCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College