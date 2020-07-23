15951 Thompson Ranch Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage

Stunning Stetson Ranch Corner Lot! - Stunning Stetson Ranch Corner Lot! This beautiful 4 bedrooms, plus in loft and 3 bathrooms offers solar, long driveway and 2 car garage, custom paint, formal dining room, open kitchen into the living room, custom cabinets with lots of storage, island, fireplace, stainless steal appliances, breakfast bar, granite fireplace, family room offers built in TV niche, a projector, movie screen and recessed speakers for entertainment. This floor plan is light and bright, upgraded downstairs powder room has pedestal sink and a brand new faucet, tile and wood floors, large master bedroom with an attached master bathroom with a separate tub and shower, dual sinks and a walk-in closet, enclosed loft can be used for a bedroom or office, built in book case, mountain views for windows upstairs, large rooms, separate laundry room with washer and dryer, entertainers backyard with a built-in BBQ, sink refrigerator and low maintenance yard. HOA offers a beautiful park and community pool. This is a must see.



(RLNE5966358)