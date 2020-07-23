All apartments in Santa Clarita
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

15951 Thompson Ranch Drive

15951 Thompson Ranch Drive · (661) 510-6959
Location

15951 Thompson Ranch Drive, Santa Clarita, CA 91387

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 15951 Thompson Ranch Drive · Avail. now

$3,700

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2939 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Stunning Stetson Ranch Corner Lot! - Stunning Stetson Ranch Corner Lot! This beautiful 4 bedrooms, plus in loft and 3 bathrooms offers solar, long driveway and 2 car garage, custom paint, formal dining room, open kitchen into the living room, custom cabinets with lots of storage, island, fireplace, stainless steal appliances, breakfast bar, granite fireplace, family room offers built in TV niche, a projector, movie screen and recessed speakers for entertainment. This floor plan is light and bright, upgraded downstairs powder room has pedestal sink and a brand new faucet, tile and wood floors, large master bedroom with an attached master bathroom with a separate tub and shower, dual sinks and a walk-in closet, enclosed loft can be used for a bedroom or office, built in book case, mountain views for windows upstairs, large rooms, separate laundry room with washer and dryer, entertainers backyard with a built-in BBQ, sink refrigerator and low maintenance yard. HOA offers a beautiful park and community pool. This is a must see.

(RLNE5966358)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15951 Thompson Ranch Drive have any available units?
15951 Thompson Ranch Drive has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Santa Clarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Clarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 15951 Thompson Ranch Drive have?
Some of 15951 Thompson Ranch Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15951 Thompson Ranch Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15951 Thompson Ranch Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15951 Thompson Ranch Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15951 Thompson Ranch Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Clarita.
Does 15951 Thompson Ranch Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15951 Thompson Ranch Drive offers parking.
Does 15951 Thompson Ranch Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15951 Thompson Ranch Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15951 Thompson Ranch Drive have a pool?
Yes, 15951 Thompson Ranch Drive has a pool.
Does 15951 Thompson Ranch Drive have accessible units?
No, 15951 Thompson Ranch Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15951 Thompson Ranch Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 15951 Thompson Ranch Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
