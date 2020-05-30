All apartments in Santa Clara
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:19 AM

Tamarack

1255 Lincoln Street · (408) 337-8557
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1255 Lincoln Street, Santa Clara, CA 95050
The Old Quad

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 04 · Avail. Aug 15

$2,730

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 800 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 09 · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 901 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Tamarack.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
concierge
courtyard
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
elevator
parking
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
bike storage
carport
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
package receiving
Enjoy a peaceful lifestyle at Tamarack Apartment Homes. Tamarack offers a unique collection of stylish one and two bedroom homes and spacious townhomes gathered around a sparkling pool. Beautifully landscaped courtyards featuring BBQ and picnic areas make coming home a pleasure. And, with easy access to public transportation, Interstate 880, 101 and 280 you are easily connected to downtown Santa Clara, Santa Clara University, sports arenas, schools, and parks. Please call for an appointment today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 9 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $33 per applicant
Deposit: $500 (1 bedroom), $600 (2 bedrooms)
Move-in Fees: No
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit: Additional Deposit of $500
fee: None
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: None
Parking Details: One reserved carport covered parking space. Other, assigned. We offer 1 reserved and covered parking space per apartment or townhome. Open, extra parking is available on a first come, first served basis. Please contact our Leasing Center for more parking information.
Storage Details: Extra free storage available

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Tamarack have any available units?
Tamarack has 2 units available starting at $2,730 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Santa Clara, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Clara Rent Report.
What amenities does Tamarack have?
Some of Tamarack's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Tamarack currently offering any rent specials?
Tamarack is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Tamarack pet-friendly?
Yes, Tamarack is pet friendly.
Does Tamarack offer parking?
Yes, Tamarack offers parking.
Does Tamarack have units with washers and dryers?
No, Tamarack does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Tamarack have a pool?
Yes, Tamarack has a pool.
Does Tamarack have accessible units?
No, Tamarack does not have accessible units.
Does Tamarack have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Tamarack has units with dishwashers.
