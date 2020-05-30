Lease Length: 6 months, 9 months, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $33 per applicant
Deposit: $500 (1 bedroom), $600 (2 bedrooms)
Move-in Fees: No
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit: Additional Deposit of $500
fee: None
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: None
Parking Details: One reserved carport covered parking space. Other, assigned. We offer 1 reserved and covered parking space per apartment or townhome. Open, extra parking is available on a first come, first served basis. Please contact our Leasing Center for more parking information.
Storage Details: Extra free storage available