892 Gallatin Dr # B

Available 07/12/20 Cook in the fully equipped kitchen that contains a gas range, dishwasher, microwave, and beautiful new refrigerator. Pots and pans cookware set is provided along with a variety of cooking utensils for your gourmet cooking enjoyment. Brand new coffee maker and cutlery provided for you. And state of the art Frigidaire appliances to prepare a gourmet meal. Imagine whipping up a meal while chatting w/ friends in this open layout!



Fully equipped dining set to enjoy with family and friends. Open common room to enjoy meals and watch TV with family and friends.



The cozy living room with a pull out sofa that can accommodate up to 2 people. Also, it is equipped with a 50 inch TCL Smart LED Roku TV.



We are just 10 minutes walk from 2 beautiful parks.



All mattresses and pillowcases are encased in a waterproof, allergen, and dust mite protective cover to ensure you have a healthy sleep.



SPECIAL AMENITIES

You will have the following amenities:

- ON-SITE Parking spot

- Ample street parking

- On-site Washer/Dryer

- Ultra-fast, Laptop ready wifi

- Fully equipped Chef's kitchen

- Brand new coffee maker for your morning coffee!

- New 100% cotton sheets, comforters, spa towels



All our spaces have quick access to healthcare facilities and we provide $200 off of the first month's rent to support health workers, patients, and students during the crisis.



Here are the health facilities nearby this property:



Kaiser Permanente (3.8km/9min), US HealthWorks Medical Group (6.6km/12min), Valley Health Center Sunnyvale (6.0km/11min), O'Connor Hospital (11.0km/14min), Santa Clara Valley Medical Center (8.3km/13min), Sutter Health (13.4km/13min)



Interested in this property or looking for a property similar to this? Send us a message by filling out the contact form or e-mail us at furnishedrentals@experienceastro.com. You may also contact us at 408-645-4277.



No Pets Allowed



