Santa Clara, CA
892 Gallatin Dr # B
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

892 Gallatin Dr # B

892 Gallatin Dr · (650) 293-0426
Location

892 Gallatin Dr, Santa Clara, CA 95051

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $2995 · Avail. Jul 12

$2,995

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
hot tub
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
internet access
Available 07/12/20 Cook in the fully equipped kitchen that contains a gas range, dishwasher, microwave, and beautiful new refrigerator. Pots and pans cookware set is provided along with a variety of cooking utensils for your gourmet cooking enjoyment. Brand new coffee maker and cutlery provided for you. And state of the art Frigidaire appliances to prepare a gourmet meal. Imagine whipping up a meal while chatting w/ friends in this open layout!

Fully equipped dining set to enjoy with family and friends. Open common room to enjoy meals and watch TV with family and friends.

The cozy living room with a pull out sofa that can accommodate up to 2 people. Also, it is equipped with a 50 inch TCL Smart LED Roku TV.

We are just 10 minutes walk from 2 beautiful parks.

All mattresses and pillowcases are encased in a waterproof, allergen, and dust mite protective cover to ensure you have a healthy sleep.

SPECIAL AMENITIES
You will have the following amenities:
- ON-SITE Parking spot
- Ample street parking
- On-site Washer/Dryer
- Ultra-fast, Laptop ready wifi
- Fully equipped Chef's kitchen
- Brand new coffee maker for your morning coffee!
- New 100% cotton sheets, comforters, spa towels

All our spaces have quick access to healthcare facilities and we provide $200 off of the first month's rent to support health workers, patients, and students during the crisis.

Here are the health facilities nearby this property:

Kaiser Permanente (3.8km/9min), US HealthWorks Medical Group (6.6km/12min), Valley Health Center Sunnyvale (6.0km/11min), O'Connor Hospital (11.0km/14min), Santa Clara Valley Medical Center (8.3km/13min), Sutter Health (13.4km/13min)

Interested in this property or looking for a property similar to this? Send us a message by filling out the contact form or e-mail us at furnishedrentals@experienceastro.com. You may also contact us at 408-645-4277.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5720003)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 892 Gallatin Dr # B have any available units?
892 Gallatin Dr # B has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Santa Clara, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Clara Rent Report.
What amenities does 892 Gallatin Dr # B have?
Some of 892 Gallatin Dr # B's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 892 Gallatin Dr # B currently offering any rent specials?
892 Gallatin Dr # B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 892 Gallatin Dr # B pet-friendly?
No, 892 Gallatin Dr # B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Clara.
Does 892 Gallatin Dr # B offer parking?
Yes, 892 Gallatin Dr # B does offer parking.
Does 892 Gallatin Dr # B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 892 Gallatin Dr # B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 892 Gallatin Dr # B have a pool?
No, 892 Gallatin Dr # B does not have a pool.
Does 892 Gallatin Dr # B have accessible units?
No, 892 Gallatin Dr # B does not have accessible units.
Does 892 Gallatin Dr # B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 892 Gallatin Dr # B has units with dishwashers.
