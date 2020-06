Amenities

- Virtual Tour Link:

https://youtu.be/URwQC7GYksk



360 Tour Link:

https://www.asteroommls.com/pviewer?token=PMrXCH8QskeMReVYJwK1Ww



Welcome Home!



Quiet and spacious 4 Bedroom 2 Bath 1685 Sq. ft. home located near Rivermark Village.



Home Features:



Large Master Suite with 3 Closets

New Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring

Central Heating

Central Air Conditioning

2-Car Garage

Plenty of storage

Fresh Interior Paint

Tenants Pays All Utilities

Owners Pay Gardeners

1-year lease



Nearby Neighborhood Features:



Montague Park

Live Oak Park

Agnew Park

Montague Swim Center



Close to most Major Highways and Expressways

Close to most Major Tech Companies



(RLNE5652446)