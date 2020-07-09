3614 Flora Vista Ave

Amenities
A beautiful 2B 2B Luxury apartment available for sublet in Catalina Luxury Apartments, Santa Clara.
Sublet available from July 1st 2020 to January 31st 2021. Its a nice 2b 2B with 942 Sq Ft area.
Leaving the country due to visa issue, so offering this sublease for $3200/month rent. Utilities excludes but it will be max $100
Apartment Features:
Dishwasher & Disposal
Granite Countertops
Kitchen with Microwave, Oven, Range, & Refrigerator/Freezer
Vinyl Flooring
Dining Area
Built-In Bookshelves
Walk-In Closets
Window Coverings
High Speed Internet Access & Cable Ready
Washer/Dryer
Air Conditioning & Heating
Smoke Free
Storage Units
Tub/Shower
Balcony
Community Features:
Package Service
Maintenance on site
Property Manager on Site
Courtesy Patrol
Gated
Business Center
Storage Space
Fitness Center
Sauna
Spa
Pool
Lawn
1 Assigned Parking Space (Covered)