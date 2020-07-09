3614 Flora Vista Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center gym parking pool hot tub internet access sauna

A beautiful 2B 2B Luxury apartment available for sublet in Catalina Luxury Apartments, Santa Clara.

Sublet available from July 1st 2020 to January 31st 2021. Its a nice 2b 2B with 942 Sq Ft area.

Leaving the country due to visa issue, so offering this sublease for $3200/month rent. Utilities excludes but it will be max $100



Apartment Features:

Dishwasher & Disposal

Granite Countertops

Kitchen with Microwave, Oven, Range, & Refrigerator/Freezer

Vinyl Flooring

Dining Area

Built-In Bookshelves

Walk-In Closets

Window Coverings

High Speed Internet Access & Cable Ready

Washer/Dryer

Air Conditioning & Heating

Smoke Free

Storage Units

Tub/Shower

Balcony



Community Features:

Package Service

Maintenance on site

Property Manager on Site

Courtesy Patrol

Gated

Business Center

Storage Space

Fitness Center

Sauna

Spa

Pool

Lawn

1 Assigned Parking Space (Covered)