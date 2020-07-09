All apartments in Santa Clara
Find more places like 3614 Flora Vista Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Clara, CA
/
3614 Flora Vista Ave
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:25 PM

3614 Flora Vista Ave

3614 Flora Vista Avenue · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Santa Clara
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3614 Flora Vista Avenue, Santa Clara, CA 95051

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 942 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
sauna
A beautiful 2B 2B Luxury apartment available for sublet in Catalina Luxury Apartments, Santa Clara.
Sublet available from July 1st 2020 to January 31st 2021. Its a nice 2b 2B with 942 Sq Ft area.
Leaving the country due to visa issue, so offering this sublease for $3200/month rent. Utilities excludes but it will be max $100

Apartment Features:
Dishwasher & Disposal
Granite Countertops
Kitchen with Microwave, Oven, Range, & Refrigerator/Freezer
Vinyl Flooring
Dining Area
Built-In Bookshelves
Walk-In Closets
Window Coverings
High Speed Internet Access & Cable Ready
Washer/Dryer
Air Conditioning & Heating
Smoke Free
Storage Units
Tub/Shower
Balcony

Community Features:
Package Service
Maintenance on site
Property Manager on Site
Courtesy Patrol
Gated
Business Center
Storage Space
Fitness Center
Sauna
Spa
Pool
Lawn
1 Assigned Parking Space (Covered)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3614 Flora Vista Ave have any available units?
3614 Flora Vista Ave has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Santa Clara, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Clara Rent Report.
What amenities does 3614 Flora Vista Ave have?
Some of 3614 Flora Vista Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3614 Flora Vista Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3614 Flora Vista Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3614 Flora Vista Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3614 Flora Vista Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Clara.
Does 3614 Flora Vista Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3614 Flora Vista Ave offers parking.
Does 3614 Flora Vista Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3614 Flora Vista Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3614 Flora Vista Ave have a pool?
Yes, 3614 Flora Vista Ave has a pool.
Does 3614 Flora Vista Ave have accessible units?
No, 3614 Flora Vista Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3614 Flora Vista Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3614 Flora Vista Ave has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 3614 Flora Vista Ave?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Summerwood
444 Saratoga Ave
Santa Clara, CA 95050
Solera
2050 Royal Dr
Santa Clara, CA 95050
Tuscany
3229 El Camino Real
Santa Clara, CA 95051
Villas on the Boulevard
2615 El Camino Real
Santa Clara, CA 95051
Domicilio
431 El Camino Real
Santa Clara, CA 95050
Tamarack
1255 Lincoln Street
Santa Clara, CA 95050
Boardwalk Apartments
3770 Flora Vista Ave
Santa Clara, CA 95051
Timberleaf
2147 Newhall St
Santa Clara, CA 95050

Similar Pages

Santa Clara 1 BedroomsSanta Clara 2 Bedrooms
Santa Clara Apartments with ParkingSanta Clara Pet Friendly Places
Santa Clara Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CASan Leandro, CA
Livermore, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CASalinas, CAMilpitas, CAStockton, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Old Quad
Rivermark Of Santa Clara

Apartments Near Colleges

Mission CollegeSanta Clara University
College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of Law
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity